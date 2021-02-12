ACC

Duke-NC State basketball: How to watch the game, betting lines

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski talks with N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts before Duke’s game with N.C. State at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski talks with N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts before Duke’s game with N.C. State at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Triangle ACC rivals Duke and NC State were scheduled to play an ACC tournament quarterfinal game last March in Greensboro before the coronavirus pandemic brought an abrupt end to the college basketball season.

Now, 11 months later and for the first time this season, the Blue Devils and Wolfpack are scheduled to meet once again in a setting impacted by that same health emergency.

Duke (7-8, 5-6 ACC) and N.C. State (8-8, 4-7 ACC) are scheduled to tip at 4 p.m. with a limited number of people allowed inside PNC Arena to watch it.

For the first time since November 1999, the Blue Devils are playing as a team with a losing record. Duke is mired in a three-game losing streak, including Tuesday’s 93-89 loss at home to Notre Dame.

The Wolfpack, after starting the season 6-1, has dropped seven of its last nine games, including a 77-68 home loss to Syracuse Tuesday night.

How to watch Wolfpack vs. Blue Devils basketball

The game tips off at 4 p.m. and is televised on ESPN, which is available on all satellite, cable and streaming TV services. Tennessee’s game at LSU precedes the Duke-NC State game on ESPN and North Carolina’s game at Virginia follows Duke-NCSU.

Betting odds

Duke opened as a three-point favorite Friday and the line grew to 3.5, according to Vegas Insider. The over-under total is 150.5 points.

Duke at NC State

When: 4 p.m., Saturday

Where: PNC Arena, Raleigh

Watch: ESPN

