ACC

Duke-Notre Dame live updates: Jalen Johnson still out of lineup

Basketball Photo by Getty Images Royalty Free Download
Basketball Photo by Getty Images Royalty Free Download Photo by Getty Images

Duke looks to end a two-game losing streak and avoid a losing record when the Blue Devils play Notre Dame Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Follow along here for in-game updates and check back when the game ends for a full recap

Pregame update

Duke will start Tuesday’s afternoon game without Jalen Johnson in the starting lineup for the second game in a row. The 6-9 freshman forward, a preseason all-ACC pick, is not among today’s starting five. Instead, sophomores Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore are starting along with freshmen Jeremy Roach, DJ Steward and Mark Williams.

Profile Image of Steve Wiseman
Steve Wiseman
Steve Wiseman has covered Duke athletics since 2010 for the Durham Herald-Sun and Raleigh News & Observer. He placed second in both beat writing and breaking news in the 2019 Associated Press Sports Editors national contest. Previously, Steve worked for The State (Columbia, SC), Herald-Journal (Spartanburg, S.C.), The Sun Herald (Biloxi, Miss.), Charlotte Observer and Hickory (NC) Daily Record covering beats including the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, University of South Carolina athletics and the S.C. General Assembly. He’s won numerous state-level press association awards. Steve graduated from Illinois State University in 1989.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service