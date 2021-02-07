ACC

Photo gallery from UNC’s victory over No. 4 NC State

Photos from the North Carolina Tar Heels’ victory over the No. 4 N.C. State Wolfpack at Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, N.C., Sunday, February 7, 2021.

STATEUNC06-020721-EDH.jpg
North Carolina’s Alyssa Ustby (1), Kennedy Todd-Williams (3), Janelle Bailey (44), Petra Holesinska (2) and Stephanie Watts (5) celebrate after UNC’s 76-69 victory over N.C. State at Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, N.C., Sunday, February 7, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATEUNC05-020721-EDH.jpg
North Carolina’s Alyssa Ustby (1) shoots as N.C. State’s Jakia Brown-Turner (11) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against UNC at Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, N.C., Sunday, February 7, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATEUNC02-020721-EDH.jpg
N.C. State’s Kai Crutchfield (3) and North Carolina’s Kennedy Todd-Williams (3) go after the ball during the first half of N.C. State’s game against UNC at Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, N.C., Sunday, February 7, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATEUNC08-020721-EDH.jpg
North Carolina’s Janelle Bailey (44) shoots as N.C. State’s Elissa Cunane (33) defends during the second half of UNC’s 76-69 victory over N.C. State at Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, N.C., Sunday, February 7, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATEUNC03-020721-EDH.jpg
N.C. State’s Elissa Cunane (33) pulls in a rebound from North Carolina’s Janelle Bailey (44) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against UNC at Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, N.C., Sunday, February 7, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service