Huge crowds gather on Franklin Street amid coronavirus pandemic after UNC beats Duke

In the middle of a deadly COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds flooded Franklin Street in Chapel Hill following UNC’s 91-87 win over Duke Saturday night, something North Carolina chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said would have consequences.

Some in attendance wore masks, but many did not, soaking in a rivalry victory at the risk of spreading a disease that has already killed millions worldwide.

The crowd remained steady and, if anything grew in size as the hour after the final buzzer progressed.

Guskiewicz addressed the crowd on Twitter Saturday night: “I know many Tar Heels enjoy rushing Franklin Street to celebrate a big win, but we are in the middle of a global pandemic, and COVID doesn’t take a break for the Duke game. We will investigate this incident and work with local authorities to pursue consequences.”

I know many Tar Heels enjoy rushing Franklin Street to celebrate a big win, but we are in the middle of a global pandemic, and COVID doesn’t take a break for the Duke game. We will investigate this incident and work with local authorities to pursue consequences. — Kevin Guskiewicz (@KevinGuskiewicz) February 7, 2021

As of Saturday morning, there were 791,521 coronavirus cases reported in the state since the pandemic was first diagnosed in North Carolina last March, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services. There were 4,172 new cases reported and the death total from the disease reached 9,915. The number of people reportedly hospitalized on Saturday morning was 2,468.

In the United States, more than 460,000 people have reportedly died from the coronavirus and almost 27 million people have been diagnosed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.