Tony Elliott is newest $2 million man as Clemson assistants receive new deals

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott joined the $2 million club on Thursday after a raise was approved by the Clemson board of trustees.

Elliott received a bump from $1.7 million to $2 million annually. His new deal begins July 1 and runs through Jan. 31, 2026.

Elliott received a raise and extension after he was pursued for several head coaching jobs this offseason, most recently the Tennessee job. With Elliott ultimately opting to stay in Clemson, he was rewarded for his decision.

“We were so happy to retain coach Elliott. He had opportunities, but we wanted to make sure that he stayed here,” Clemson AD Dan Radakovich said. “We’re glad to have him, and I know he’s happy to be here as well.”

There were only five assistants in the country who received at least $2 million in 2020. One of those was Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables, who made $2.4 million.

Clemson passing game coordinator Brandon Streeter also received a raise Thursday, receiving an increase from $590,000 to $615,000. Streeter also had opportunities elsewhere, Radakovich said.

Former Tigers star running back C.J. Spiller also joined Clemson’s staff officially. Spiller will work as Clemson’s running backs coach and will make $300,000 per year.

He is replacing Danny Pearman, who is moving into a Director of Football Scouting roll. Pearman previously served as Clemson’s tight ends coach and special teams coordinator.

“I think C.J. will do great. Dabo and I had talked about that. He had wanted for a while to see how he could keep C.J. in the program,” Radakovich said. “When you look at all the different changes that are going on in college football, the idea of creating a director of college scouting, I think that’s going to be another position that becomes very normal within large athletic programs. Danny’s uniquely set to do that, and it allowed the opportunity for C.J. to move into a full-time role. It really worked out well for everyone.”

All other Clemson assistants had one year added to their deals but did not receive raises.