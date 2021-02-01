ACC

Photo gallery from NC State women’s victory over No. 1 Louisville

N.C. State’s Kayla Jones (25) take a shot during the Wolfpack’s game against Louisville at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Monday, February 1, 2021.
N.C. State’s Kayla Jones (25) take a shot during the Wolfpack’s game against Louisville at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Monday, February 1, 2021. ACC Pool

The N.C. State women’s basketball team defeated number one-ranked Louisville 74-60 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Monday, February 1, 2021. Check out photos from the game.

STATELOU08-020121.jpg
N.C. State’s Jada Boyd (5) heads to the basket during the Wolfpack’s game against Louisville at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Monday, February 1, 2021. ACC Pool

STATELOU02-020121.jpg
N.C. State’s Elissa Cunane (33) greets teammates before the Wolfpack’s game against Louisville at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Monday, February 1, 2021. ACC Pool

STATELOU12-020121.jpg
N.C. State’s Jakia Brown-Turner (11) celebrates making a three-pointer during the Wolfpack’s game against Louisville at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Monday, February 1, 2021. ACC Pool

STATELOU10-020121.jpg
N.C. State’s Raina Perez (2) shoots during the Wolfpack’s game against Louisville at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Monday, February 1, 2021. ACC Pool

STATELOU04-020121.jpg
N.C. State’s Kayla Jones (25) brings the ball up court during the Wolfpack’s game against Louisville at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Monday, February 1, 2021. ACC Pool

STATELOU01-020121.jpg
N.C. State’s head coach Wes Moore watches during the Wolfpack’s game against Louisville at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Monday, February 1, 2021. ACC Pool

STATELOU09-020121.jpg
N.C. State’s Elissa Cunane (33) shoots while Louisville’s Olivia Cochran (44) defends during the Wolfpack’s game against Louisville at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Monday, February 1, 2021. ACC Pool

STATELOU11-020121.jpg
N.C. State’s Raina Perez (2) brings the ball up court during the Wolfpack’s game against Louisville at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Monday, February 1, 2021. ACC Pool

STATELOU07-020121.jpg
N.C. State’s Camille Hobby (41) shoots during the Wolfpack’s game against Louisville at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Monday, February 1, 2021. ACC Pool

STATELOU03-020121.jpg
N.C. State’s Kayla Jones (25) take a shot during the Wolfpack’s game against Louisville at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Monday, February 1, 2021. ACC Pool

STATELOU06-020121.jpg
N.C. State’s Kayla Jones (25) takes a shot during the Wolfpack’s game against Louisville at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Monday, February 1, 2021. ACC Pool
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service