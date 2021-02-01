ACC Photo gallery from NC State women’s victory over No. 1 Louisville By Ethan Hyman February 01, 2021 08:41 PM, ORDER REPRINT → N.C. State’s Kayla Jones (25) take a shot during the Wolfpack’s game against Louisville at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Monday, February 1, 2021. ACC Pool The N.C. State women’s basketball team defeated number one-ranked Louisville 74-60 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Monday, February 1, 2021. Check out photos from the game. N.C. State’s Jada Boyd (5) heads to the basket during the Wolfpack’s game against Louisville at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Monday, February 1, 2021. ACC Pool N.C. State’s Elissa Cunane (33) greets teammates before the Wolfpack’s game against Louisville at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Monday, February 1, 2021. ACC Pool N.C. State’s Jakia Brown-Turner (11) celebrates making a three-pointer during the Wolfpack’s game against Louisville at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Monday, February 1, 2021. ACC Pool N.C. State’s Raina Perez (2) shoots during the Wolfpack’s game against Louisville at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Monday, February 1, 2021. ACC Pool N.C. State’s Kayla Jones (25) brings the ball up court during the Wolfpack’s game against Louisville at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Monday, February 1, 2021. ACC Pool N.C. State’s head coach Wes Moore watches during the Wolfpack’s game against Louisville at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Monday, February 1, 2021. ACC Pool N.C. State’s Elissa Cunane (33) shoots while Louisville’s Olivia Cochran (44) defends during the Wolfpack’s game against Louisville at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Monday, February 1, 2021. ACC Pool N.C. State’s Raina Perez (2) brings the ball up court during the Wolfpack’s game against Louisville at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Monday, February 1, 2021. ACC Pool N.C. State’s Camille Hobby (41) shoots during the Wolfpack’s game against Louisville at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Monday, February 1, 2021. ACC Pool N.C. State’s Kayla Jones (25) take a shot during the Wolfpack’s game against Louisville at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Monday, February 1, 2021. ACC Pool N.C. State’s Kayla Jones (25) takes a shot during the Wolfpack’s game against Louisville at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Monday, February 1, 2021. ACC Pool Comments
