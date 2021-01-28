Duke’s 2021 football schedule comes out Thursday. Here’s what we know so far.

November 28, 2020 Atlanta - Duke’s head coach David Cutcliffe reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

The ACC will announce the football schedules for all 14 league teams Thursday morning beginning at 9 a.m. on the “Packer and Durham” show on ACC Network.

We’ll continue to update this story throughout the morning with the Blue Devils’ complete schedule and analysis.

In advance of the official announcement, here’s what we know about Duke’s schedule:

The Blue Devils, who went 2-9 last season, are scheduled to play all four of their nonconference games. According to completed contracts with opponents, Duke opens Sept. 4 at Charlotte before playing home games with N.C. A&T (Sept. 11), Northwestern (Sept. 18) and Kansas (Sept. 25).

The ACC advance schedules show Duke’s home league games will be against Georgia Tech, Pitt, Louisville and Miami.

Duke’s ACC road games will be against Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, UNC and Virginia.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.






