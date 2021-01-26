ACC

Duke-Georgia Tech: Live updates

Basketball Photo by Getty Images Royalty Free Download
Basketball Photo by Getty Images Royalty Free Download Photo by Getty Images

Riding a three-game losing streak, Duke (5-5, 3-3 ACC) plays Georgia Tech (7-4, 3-2 ACC) in an ACC game Tuesday night at 9 p.m. Follow along here for updates and check back when the game ends for a full recap.



Coach K sticks with same lineup

Even though Duke lost 70-65 at Louisville on Saturday, Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski is sticking with the same five players who started that game in Tuesday’s game with Georgia Tech. Duke’s starters include sophomores Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore and freshmen Jalen Johnson, DJ Steward and Jeremy Roach. Krzyzewski liked the team’s competitiveness even though missed open shots late led to the loss.

Blue Devils seek to halt rare long losing streak

Duke has lost three games in a row for the first time since 2016 need a win over Georgia Tech to avoid the program’s first four-game losing streak since 2007. That Duke team, which finished 22-11, suffered through a pair of four-game losing streaks, one in early February in ACC play and another over the season’s final four games.

Profile Image of Steve Wiseman
Steve Wiseman
Steve Wiseman has covered Duke athletics since 2010 for the Durham Herald-Sun and Raleigh News & Observer. He placed second in both beat writing and breaking news in the 2019 Associated Press Sports Editors national contest. Previously, Steve worked for The State (Columbia, SC), Herald-Journal (Spartanburg, S.C.), The Sun Herald (Biloxi, Miss.), Charlotte Observer and Hickory (NC) Daily Record covering beats including the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, University of South Carolina athletics and the S.C. General Assembly. He’s won numerous state-level press association awards. Steve graduated from Illinois State University in 1989.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service