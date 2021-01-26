NC State’s Boo Corrigan named to College Football Playoff selection committee

N.C. State athletic director Boo Corrigan has been named to the College Football Playoff selection committee, it was announced Tuesday by executive director Bill Hancock.

“It’s an incredible honor to be appointed to the CFP Selection Committee and I’m grateful for the opportunity,” Corrigan said in a statement. “The College Football Playoff holds a special place for the sport of football and I look forward to representing N.C. State on this committee.”

Corrigan’s selection gives the ACC seats on two of the most powerful NCAA selection committees. North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham is on the NCAA Division I men’s basketball committee.

NCSU chancellor Randy Woodson is on the NCAA’s Board of Governors.

Corrigan will have a three-year term that begins in the spring. Other new appointees this year: Kentucky AD Mitch Barnhart, Texas AD Chris Del Conte, Virginia Union AD Joe Taylor and former Nebraska All-America Will Shields.

“Mitch, Boo, Chris, Will and Joe will continue the integrity that has been the committee’s hallmark through our seven seasons,” Hancock said in a statement. “Their knowledge, experience and character, along with their love of the sport of college football, will make the transition seamless.”

The diverse committee ranks the top 25 teams, seeds the top four at the end of the season and assigns them to the semifinal sites as the national championship is determined. They also assign teams to the New Years Six bowls.