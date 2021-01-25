Clemson starting linebacker enters transfer portal

Clemson starting linebacker Mike Jones Jr. has entered the transfer portal, a source told The State Monday afternoon.

Jones battled injuries but still started seven games in 2020 while appearing in 10 games. He had 30 tackles, including four tackles for loss for the Tigers last season.

Jones played Clemson’s SAM/Nickel spot and was an important piece on Brent Venables’ defense. He had a pair of interceptions this season, including one against Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl.

The Tigers were set to return all 11 starters on defense for 2021 before Jones made the decision to transfer.

With Jones moving on, freshman Trenton Simpson is the most likely candidate to move into a starting role. Simpson appeared in all 12 games as a freshman in 2020, making three starts. He had 32 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.

Jones is the third Clemson player to enter the transfer portal since the 2020 season concluded, joining defensive tackles Jordan Williams and Nyles Pinckney. Williams landed at Virginia Tech, while Pinckney transferred to Minnesota.

Clemson finished this past season with a 10-2 record. The Tigers won their sixth consecutive ACC championship and advanced to the College Football Playoff for the sixth straight year.

Clemson’s 2021 schedule is set to be released on Thursday. The Tigers will open the season on Sept. 4 against Georgia at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.