Photo gallery from NC State women’s victory over Virginia Tech

N.C. State’s Kayla Jones (25) drives around Virginia Tech’s D’asia Gregg (11) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Virginia Tech at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, January 24, 2021.
Photos from the N.C. State Wolfpack women’s victory over Virginia Tech at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, January 24, 2021.

Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley (33), left, and N.C. State’s Camille Hobby (41) go after the rebound during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Virginia Tech at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, January 24, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Kai Crutchfield (3) shoots as Virginia Tech’s Georgia Amoore (5) defends during the second half of N.C. State’s 89-87 victory over Virginia Tech at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, January 24, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Virginia Tech’s Cayla King (22) drives by N.C. State’s Raina Perez (2) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Virginia Tech at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, January 24, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Kayla Jones (25), right and Jada Boyd (5) walk off the court after N.C. State’s 89-87 victory over Virginia Tech at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, January 24, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Virginia Tech’s D’asia Gregg (11) goes for the ball during the second half of N.C. State’s 89-87 victory over Virginia Tech at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, January 24, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Jakia Brown-Turner (11) keeps the ball from Virginia Tech’s Cayla King (22) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Virginia Tech at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, January 24, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Kayla Jones (25) celebrates hitting a three-pointer late in the second half of N.C. State’s 89-87 victory over Virginia Tech at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, January 24, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley (33) and N.C. State’s Kai Crutchfield (3), right, go after the loose ball during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Virginia Tech at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, January 24, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
