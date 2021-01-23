Duke-Louisville updates: Three freshman in Blue Devils lineup

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski calls his team as they play against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh. AP

The unranked Duke Blue Devils will play the Louisville Cardinals in an ACC basketball game on Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Both teams are on two-game losing streaks in league play. Check back here for updates during the game and the final score with a complete wrapup when the game ends.

Jalen Johnson back in Duke’s starting lineup

Coming off a stellar performance as a reserve at Pittsburgh last Tuesday night, Duke freshman forward Jalen Johnson is in the Blue Devils starting lineup for the first time since Dec. 8 for today’s game at Louisville.

The 6-9 Johnson, previously sidelined with a foot injury, scored 24 points with 15 rebounds and seven assists when Duke lost 79-73 at Pitt. Against the Cardinals today, Johnson is joined in the starting lineup by sophomores Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore along with freshmen guards Jeremy Roach.

It’s the second game this season Duke has used this starting lineup. The other time was Dec. 1 when Michigan State beat the Blue Devils 75-69 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

But this group was on the floor the majority of the time in the second half at Pittsburgh when Duke, which trailed 55-40 just after halftime, fought back to within a basket three times before losing.