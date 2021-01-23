Live updates: UNC vs NC State basketball

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams and N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts talk before N.C. State’s game against UNC at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, December 22, 2020. ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State travels to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina at 2 p.m., in an ACC basketball game Saturday at the Dean E. Smith Center. Check back for live updates before and during the game with a complete wrap up after it ends.

The Wolfpack have lost three straight games and spent the past 10 days stuck in quarantine due to COVID-19 protocol. The Tar Heels enter after beating Wake Forest 80-73 on Wednesday. Carolina owns a 32-5 record against the Pack under coach Roy Williams. But N.C. State’s 79-76 victory in their meeting on Dec. 22 has it positioned for its first season sweep of UNC since the 2002-03 season.