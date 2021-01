ACC NC State’s Keatts, Funderburk on loss to Miami January 09, 2021 04:02 PM

"They came to punch the clock at twelve o'clock. We didn't" says N.C. State forward D.J. Funderburk on the loss to Miami at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, January 9, 2021. Funderburk and coach Kevin Keatts spoke after the loss.