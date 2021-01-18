ACC

Clemson All-ACC safety returning for one more season

Clemson’s entire starting defense is returning for the 2021 season.

Tigers senior safety Nolan Turner announced on Instagram Sunday night that he is coming back to school for a sixth year.

He is able to do that after the NCAA decided last August to give all fall sport student-athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Turner is the final Clemson starting defender to make a decision on his future. He joins senior linebacker James Skalski, junior linebacker Baylon Spector and junior cornerback Derion Kendrick as players who announced that they will return to school.

Turner had a breakout year in 2020, earning second-team All-American honors from USA Today. He was also named second-team All-ACC.

The Alabama native was second on Clemson’s team in tackles this year with 66, including six tackles for loss. He also led the Tigers with three interceptions.

Profile Image of Matt Connolly
Matt Connolly
Matt Connolly is the Clemson University sports beat writer and covers college athletics for The State newspaper and TheState.com. Connolly graduated from USC Upstate in Spartanburg in 2011 and previously worked for The (Spartanburg) Herald Journal covering University of South Carolina athletics. He has been with The State since 2015. Connolly received an APSE top 10 award for beat reporting for his coverage of Clemson in 2019. He has also received several SCPA awards, including top sports feature in 2019. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service