He’s UNC football’s active sack leader. Now he’s returning as a sixth-year senior.

North Carolina linebacker Tomon Fox announced through his Twitter account that he will return for another senior year. Fox is taking advantage of the NCAA eligibility waiver given to athletes from all fall sports that essentially allows for a do-over of their 2020 season ravaged by COVID-19.

With Fox in the fold, all of the Tar Heels’ starters from their 41-27 loss to Texas A&M in the Orange Bowl will be back next season. Linebacker Chazz Surratt, who opted out of the bowl game, is the only regular-season starter who will not be back.

One last ride ️ pic.twitter.com/203y2jRE8F — Tomon Fox (@tomon_fox) January 7, 2021

Fox will essentially be a sixth-year senior. He arrived at UNC under former coach Larry Fedora in 2016, but only played two games before being sidelined the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Fox, who is 6-foot-3, 255 pounds, led the Heels last season with seven sacks. He is also the team leader with 34 starts and 33 tackles for loss. He is currently tied with NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor for fifth place on UNC’s career sacks list with 21.

Fox’s decision means the Lawrenceville, Ga., native, will have one more season to play with his brother Tomari, who is a 6-foot-1, 280-pound defensive end. It brings to count five seniors for the Heels who chose to play another year: tight end Garrett Walston, receiver Beau Corrales, kicker Grayston Atkins and linebacker Tyrone Hopper.