Clemson offensive lineman declares for NFL draft

Clemson’s best and most experienced offensive lineman is leaving for the NFL.

Left tackle Jackson Carman announced Wednesday night that he is entering the NFL draft. Jackson, a former five-star recruit, was named second-team All-ACC this past season.

The Ohio native was a two-year starter for the Tigers, starting all 15 games in 2019 and all 12 games this year.

Carman declared for the NFL draft the same day that Tigers star quarterback Trevor Lawrence announced that he is also turning pro.

Even with Carman’s departure, the Tigers are likely to return three starters on the offensive line in 2021.