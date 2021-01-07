Clemson All-ACC linebacker returning for sixth year

Clemson linebacker James Skalski is already the first player to ever play in five ACC championship games. Now he has an opportunity to become the first to ever play in six.

Skalski announced Thursday that he is returning to Clemson for a sixth season. He’s able to do that after the NCAA decided last August to give all fall sport student-athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The return of Skalski is huge for Brent Venables and the Clemson defense. Skalski is not only an All-ACC performer but is also someone Dabo Swinney described as “the heart and soul” of Clemson’s defense this past season.

The Georgia native battled injuries in 2020 and missed three full games, while being limited in others. He still finished with 35 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss. With Skalski coming back, the Tigers will return nine starters on defense in 2020.

However, there is still work to do after Clemson allowed 49 points and 639 yards of offense in the Sugar Bowl against Ohio State in the final game of Clemson’s 2020 season.