Duke’s Coach K won’t coach against FSU due to coronavirus exposure

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is quarantining due to contact tracing following exposure to a COVID-19 positive person and will not coach the Blue Devils Saturday night at Florida State.

Krzyzewski and his wife, Mickie, did not travel with the team to Tallahassee, Florida, on Friday ahead of Saturday’s 8 p.m. ACC game between the No. 18 Seminoles and No. 20 Blue Devils.

Associate head coach Jon Scheyer will coach the team in his place.

Neither Mike nor Mickie Krzyzewski has tested positive for COVID-19. They were in contact with a person who was not part of Duke’s travel party, thus the move to keep him away from the rest of the Blue Devils’ players and staff to avoid possibly exposing them.

According to the Centers for Disease Control guidance, prolonged close contact is defined as being within six feet for at least 15 minutes

The 73-year-old Krzyzewski’s status for any future Duke games, beginning with the team’s next scheduled game on Jan. 6 against Boston College, is uncertain.

Duke has not played since Dec. 16, when the Blue Devils beat Notre Dame 75-65. The Blue Devils canceled their scheduled Dec. 19 game with Gardner-Webb when Krzyzewski opted to not have the team play any more nonconference games.

The Blue Devils were scheduled to play Pittsburgh at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday night before that game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing in Pittsburgh’s program.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates