Sugar Bowl Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. Ohio State game time, odds, TV info

The highly anticipated rematch of last year’s College Football Playoff semifinal game between Clemson and Ohio State is set for Friday night.

The Tigers can earn a spot in the national championship game for the fifth time in six years with a win over the Buckeyes in the Sugar Bowl. Ohio State is searching for its first victory over Clemson and its first trip to the national title game since 2014.

The winner of the Sugar Bowl will face the winner of the other playoff semifinal between Alabama and Notre Dame. That game (4 p.m., ESPN) will kick off before the Tigers and Buckeyes.

Here is what you need to know about Friday’s Sugar Bowl:

What time is the Clemson and Ohio State football game today?

Who: No. 2 Clemson (10-1) vs. No. 3 Ohio State (6-0)

Kickoff time: 8 p.m. Friday

Watch on TV: ESPN (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor, Tom Rinaldi)

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Series history: Clemson leads the series 4-0

Last meeting: Clemson won 29-23 on Dec. 28, 2019

Clemson-Ohio State live stream: via WatchESPN

Radio: 93.1 FM in Columbia, 92.5 in Greenville, 105.5 in Clemson (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.

Satellite radio: Sirius channel 84, XM channel 84

Weather: Mostly clear, with temps in the upper 50s. (The game will be played in a dome.)

Point spread: Clemson by 7.5

Sugar Bowl: What’s at stake for Clemson, Ohio St

1. The biggest thing up for grabs — obviously — is a spot in the national championship game. Either the Tigers or Buckeyes will face the winner of Alabama and Notre Dame on Jan. 11 in Miami.

2. Clemson can improve to 27-2 against undefeated opponents since the start of the 2015 season with a victory. The Tigers can also remain undefeated against Ohio State (currently 4-0) with a win.

3. Clemson can earn its first victory in the Sugar Bowl and its first win in New Orleans since defeating Tulane 13-5 in the Superdome in 1981. Clemson won the national championship that year.

Clemson, Ohio State by the numbers





CU OSU Points/Game 44.9 42.5 Opp. Points/Game 17.5 21 Yds. Rushing/Game 163.8 275.7 Opp. Yds Rush/Game 99.8 96.7 Yds. Pass/Game 343.8 253.5 Opp. Yds. Pass/Game 198.6 261.3 Avg. Yds./Game 507.6 529.2 Opp. Total Yds/Game 298.5 358

Clemson players to watch

1. Freshman E.J. Williams has come on strong at the end of the year and gives Clemson a solid No. 3 option at receiver behind Amari Rodgers and Cornell Powell. Williams had four catches for 80 yards and a touchdown against Notre Dame in the ACC championship game.

2. Derion Kendrick is Clemson’s best cover corner. He will need to be at his best against Ohio State receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, who are two of the top wideouts in college football. Both players are averaging more than 100 receiving yards per game.

3. Senior linebacker James Skalski is the heart and soul of Clemson’s defense and a guy the coaching staff describes as the quarterback of the defense. The fifth-year senior is a sure tackler who seems to always be around the football.

Ohio State players to watch

1. Defensive tackle Haskell Garrett is a handful up front. Garrett has four tackles for loss and two sacks in six games this season and does a solid job of getting penetration. Clemson’s interior offensive line hasn’t been great this year and will be challenged by Garrett.

2. Chris Olave is expected back at receiver after missing the Big Ten championship game. Olave averages seven catches and 106 receiving yards per game. He’s dangerous with the ball in his hands.

3. Shaun Wade is the leader of Ohio State’s secondary. The senior has been inconsistent at times this year but still leads the Buckeyes with a pair of interceptions. He will need to play well against Trevor Lawrence and the Clemson passing attack for the Buckeyes to have a chance.

Clemson depth chart

OFFENSE

QB - Trevor Lawrence (D.J. Uiagalelei, Taisun Phommachanh)

RB – Travis Etienne (Lyn-J Dixon, Darien Rencher or Chez Mellusi)

WR - Cornell Powell (Frank Ladson, Ajou Ajou)

WR - Amari Rodgers (Will Swinney)

WR – E.J. Williams (Brannon Spector, Will Brown)

TE - Braden Galloway (Davis Allen, J.C. Chalk)

LT - Jackson Carman (Walker Parks)

LG - Matt Bockhorst (Paul Tchio)

C - Cade Stewart (Mason Trotter, Hunter Rayburn)

RG – Will Putnam (Tayquon Johnson)

RT - Jordan McFadden (Mitchell Mayes)

DEFENSE

DE - K.J. Henry or Justin Mascoll (Greg Williams)

DT - Tyler Davis (Ruke Orhorhoro, Darnell Jefferies)

DT - Bryan Bresee or Jordan Williams or Nyles Pinckney

DE - Myles Murphy (Xavier Thomas, Regan Upshaw)

SLB/NB – Mike Jones Jr. (Trenton Simpson or Tyler Venables)

MLB – James Skalski (Kane Patterson)

WLB - Baylon Spector (Keith Maguire or LaVonta Bentley)

CB – Derion Kendrick or Mario Goodrich (LeAnthony Williams)

SS – Lannden Zanders (Ray Thornton, Jalyn Phillips)

FS – Nolan Turner (Joseph Charleston, Tyler Venables)

CB – Sheridan Jones or Andrew Booth (Malcolm Greene or Fred Davis)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - B.T. Potter (Jonathan Weitz)

P - Will Spiers (Aidan Swanson)

KO - B.T. Potter (Aidan Swanson)

LS - Jack Maddox (Tyler Brown)

H - Will Swinney (Drew Swinney)

PR - Amari Rodgers (Derion Kendrick)

KR - Michael Dukes or Travis Etienne