Duke vs Pittsburgh basketball game postponed due to COVID-19

No. 20 Duke’s game with Pittsburgh, scheduled for Tuesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium, has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Panthers’ program.

The postponement was made Monday afternoon when testing revealed a positive COVID-19 case at Pitt.

The school announced on Dec. 19 that Panthers coach Jeff Capel tested positive for COVID-19. He didn’t coach when Louisville beat Pitt 64-54 on Dec. 22 but was prepared to travel to Durham for Tuesday’s game.

The game with Pittsburgh was scheduled to be Duke’s first game since beating Notre Dame 75-65 on Dec. 16.

Speaking to reporters on a Zoom call prior to the postponement, Capel described his experience with the virus as “tough.” He said was thankful to not require hospitalization but said he was “close” to being sick enough to require that.

“It was tough,” Capel said. “I had symptoms and it was difficult. It was difficult dealing with the symptoms. The isolation was hard. I have a better understanding now why solitary confinement is a form of punishment.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated

