North Carolina’s upcoming basketball game against Syracuse postponed

North Carolina’s men’s basketball game against Syracuse scheduled for Jan. 2 will be postponed. No makeup date has been scheduled yet, the ACC announced Wednesday.

The Orange is collectively being placed in contact tracing quarantine after a player on Buffalo tested positive for COVID-19. Syracuse, which beat the Bulls 107-96 in overtime on Saturday, also had its game against Wake Forest scheduled for Dec. 30 postponed by the league.

The Tar Heels (5-3, 0-1) will look for their first win in ACC play at Georgia Tech on Dec. 30 after falling to N.C. State 79-76 on Tuesday. Because of the postponement, that game against the Yellow Jackets could end up being Carolina’s only game in two weeks.

It’s the third time this season the Heels have had to adjust their schedule for reasons related to COVID-19. The Elon game was canceled after the Phoenix had Tier-I personnel test positive. And their opponent in the CBS Sports Classic was changed from Ohio State to Kentucky to better align COVID-19-testing protocols among schools.