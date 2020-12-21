Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
Dabo voted Coastal, and 9 other teams, ahead of Ohio State in his final Top 25 ballot

The end of the college football season means a final USA Today Amway Coaches Poll, and the reveal of how the 61 coaches who voted in their own final Top 25. A look at how Clemson coach Dabo Swinney voted with the Tigers set to face Ohio State in this year’s Sugar Bowl.

Dabo Swinney final Top 25 ballot

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Notre Dame

4. Texas A&M

5. Florida

6. Georgia

7. Cincinnati

8. Oklahoma

9. Iowa State

10. Coastal Carolina

11. Ohio State

12. North Carolina

13. Brigham Young

14. Indiana

15. Miami (Fla.)

16. Louisiana-Lafayette

17. Oklahoma State

18. North Carolina State

19. Northwestern

20. Southern California

21. Texas

22. Iowa

23. Liberty

24. San Jose State

25. Army

Profile Image of Matt Connolly
Matt Connolly
Matt Connolly is the Clemson University sports beat writer and covers college athletics for The State newspaper and TheState.com. Connolly graduated from USC Upstate in Spartanburg in 2011 and previously worked for The (Spartanburg) Herald Journal covering University of South Carolina athletics. He has been with The State since 2015. Connolly received an APSE top 10 award for beat reporting for his coverage of Clemson in 2019. He has also received several SCPA awards, including top sports feature in 2019. Support my work with a digital subscription
