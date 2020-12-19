ACC championship Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. Notre Dame game time, odds, TV info

Clemson can win its sixth-straight ACC championship and can clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff for the sixth consecutive year with a victory over Notre Dame on Saturday.

The Tigers are currently No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings, behind No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Notre Dame.

Clemson crushed Virginia Tech 45-10 in its most recent game on Dec. 5. Notre Dame beat Syracuse 45-21 on that same day.

Here is what you need to know about Saturday’s game:

What time is the Clemson and Notre Dame football game today?

Who: No. 3 Clemson (9-1, 8-1 ACC) vs. No. 2 Notre Dame (10-0, 9-0)

Kickoff time: 4 p.m. Saturday

Watch on TV: ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor)

Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Series history: Clemson leads the series 3-2

Last meeting: Notre Dame won 47-40 on Nov. 7

Clemson-Notre Dame live stream: via WatchESPN

Radio: 93.1 FM in Columbia, 92.5 in Greenville, 105.5 in Clemson (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.

Satellite radio: Sirius channel 84, XM channel 84

Weather: Partly cloudy, with a low of 35

Point spread: Clemson by 10

ACC championship: What’s at stake

1. A win will give Clemson its 10th win of the season. The Tigers can become only the third program in FBS history to have 10 consecutive 10-win seasons.

2. Clemson can become the first program in ACC history to win six consecutive outright titles. The Tigers are already the first ACC program to win five outright titles in a row.

3. The winner of this game will lock up a spot in the College Football Playoff. Notre Dame is likely in the playoff, whether it wins or loses, while Clemson still has a shot to make it with a loss but would rather not leave it up to the committee to decide.

Clemson, Notre Dame by the numbers





CU ND Points/Game 46 37.7 Opp. Points/Game 18.3 17.1 Yds. Rushing/Game 158.3 235 Opp. Yds Rush/Game 105.4 99.7 Yds. Pass/Game 346 239.4 Opp. Yds. Pass/Game 196.6 214.8 Avg. Yds./Game 504.3 474.4 Opp. Total Yds/Game 302. 314.5

Clemson players to watch

1. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has one more shot to make his case for the Heisman trophy. The junior has a chance to have a “Heisman moment” if he can play well against Notre Dame’s defense on Saturday and lock up a spot for Clemson in the College Football Playoff. Lawrence has played in several big games during his career and enjoys playing in games such as this when the whole nation is watching.

2. Senior receiver Cornell Powell has been outstanding the second half of the year. Powell has 27 catches for 532 yards and three touchdowns over the past four games. And he already lit up Notre Dame once this season, catching six passes for 161 yards and a touchdown when the teams met last month.

3. Sophomore defensive tackle Tyler Davis has battled injuries throughout the year and missed the last game against the Irish. However, Davis is back now and should be good to go on Saturday. When healthy, Davis is arguably Clemson’s best defensive lineman. He should be able to get after Notre Dame QB Ian Book and slow down Irish running back Kyren Williams.

Notre Dame players to watch

1. Quarterback Ian Book has had an exceptional senior season and currently has the fourth-best Heisman odds at 14-1. Book has passed for 2,382 yards, with 15 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He has also rushed for 465 yards and eight scores.

2. Running back Kyren Williams is a Doak Walker Award semifinalist. He rushed 23 times for 140 yards and three touchdowns the first time against Clemson and has 1,011 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on the year.

3. Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton is a Bednarik Award semifinalist and one of the best defensive backs in the country. He is second on Notre Dame’s team with 46 tackles.

Clemson depth chart

OFFENSE

QB - Trevor Lawrence (D.J. Uiagalelei, Taisun Phommachanh)

RB – Travis Etienne (Lyn-J Dixon, Darien Rencher or Chez Mellusi)

WR - Cornell Powell (Ajou Ajou)

WR - Amari Rodgers (Will Swinney)

WR – E.J. Williams or Brannon Spector (Will Brown)

TE - Braden Galloway (Davis Allen, J.C. Chalk)

LT - Jackson Carman (Walker Parks)

LG - Matt Bockhorst (Paul Tchio)

C - Cade Stewart (Mason Trotter, Hunter Rayburn)

RG – Will Putnam (Tayquon Johnson)

RT - Jordan McFadden (Mitchell Mayes)

DEFENSE

DE - K.J. Henry or Justin Mascoll (Greg Williams)

DT - Tyler Davis (Ruke Orhorhoro, Etinosa Reuben)

DT - Bryan Bresee or Jordan Williams or Nyles Pinckney

DE - Myles Murphy (Xavier Thomas, Regan Upshaw)

SLB/NB – Mike Jones Jr. (Trenton Simpson or Tyler Venables)

MLB – James Skalski (Kane Patterson)

WLB - Baylon Spector (Keith Maguire or LaVonta Bentley)

CB – Derion Kendrick or Mario Goodrich (LeAnthony Williams)

SS – Lannden Zanders (Ray Thornton, Jalyn Phillips)

FS – Nolan Turner (Joseph Charleston, Tyler Venables)

CB – Sheridan Jones or Andrew Booth (Malcolm Greene or Fred Davis)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - B.T. Potter (Jonathan Weitz)

P - Will Spiers (Aidan Swanson)

KO - B.T. Potter (Aidan Swanson)

LS - Jack Maddox (Tyler Brown)

H - Will Swinney (Drew Swinney)

PR - Amari Rodgers (Derion Kendrick)

KR - Michael Dukes or Travis Etienne