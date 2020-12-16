Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
Duke pauses women’s basketball due to COVID-19, game against NC State postponed

Durham

Duke’s women’s basketball program is pausing team activities indefinitely due to two positive tests COVID-19 among its traveling party.

The school announced Wednesday its next two scheduled games -- Sunday at No. 4 N.C. State and Tuesday at home with nonconference foe UNC-Wilmington -- are postponed.

The Blue Devils already saw their ACC game with Miami last Sunday postponed.

Duke’s COVID-19 issues have arisen ever since the Blue Devils played Louisville on Dec. 9, losing 73-49 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Two days later, the ACC announced Louisville’s scheduled game with North Carolina was postponed due to positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Louisville’s team.

The following day, on Dec. 12, the ACC called off Duke’s game at Miami because of contact tracing at Duke, not due to any positive cases.

Now the situation has escalated further with Duke announcing the presence of two positive cases.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Steve Wiseman
Steve Wiseman has covered Duke athletics since 2010 for the Durham Herald-Sun and Raleigh News & Observer. He placed second in both beat writing and breaking news in the 2019 Associated Press Sports Editors national contest. Previously, Steve worked for The State (Columbia, SC), Herald-Journal (Spartanburg, S.C.), The Sun Herald (Biloxi, Miss.), Charlotte Observer and Hickory (NC) Daily Record covering beats including the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, University of South Carolina athletics and the S.C. General Assembly. He’s won numerous state-level press association awards. Steve graduated from Illinois State University in 1989.
