Duke pauses women’s basketball due to COVID-19, game against NC State postponed

Basketball Court Photo by Getty Images Royalty Free Download

Duke’s women’s basketball program is pausing team activities indefinitely due to two positive tests COVID-19 among its traveling party.

The school announced Wednesday its next two scheduled games -- Sunday at No. 4 N.C. State and Tuesday at home with nonconference foe UNC-Wilmington -- are postponed.

The Blue Devils already saw their ACC game with Miami last Sunday postponed.

Duke’s COVID-19 issues have arisen ever since the Blue Devils played Louisville on Dec. 9, losing 73-49 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Two days later, the ACC announced Louisville’s scheduled game with North Carolina was postponed due to positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Louisville’s team.

The following day, on Dec. 12, the ACC called off Duke’s game at Miami because of contact tracing at Duke, not due to any positive cases.

Now the situation has escalated further with Duke announcing the presence of two positive cases.

This is a developing story that will be updated.