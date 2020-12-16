Duke football signing day live updates: Blue Devils have 18 commits

Players who have committed to Duke’s football team include Riley Leonard, left, and Anthony Freeman. Alabama Media Group, The News & Observer

Duke landed 18 commitments from high school prospects, along with two college transfers, leading into Wednesday’s early signing day.

Here’s a rundown of the football players who are expected to sign with Duke on Wednesday. Check back here for updates as players sign, allowing Duke’s coaching staff to comment about them without violating NCAA rules.

Duke class of 2021 commitments

ANDREW JONES, OT

High school and hometown: Reagan, Pfafftown

Top-rated recruit in Duke’s 2021 class, this three-star player is the nation’s No. 39 tackle, per 247sports.com. Jones committed last January and has stayed in the fold.

RILEY LEONARD, QB

High school and hometown: Fairhope, Alabama

At 6-4 and 203 pounds Leonard needs to bulk up upon arrival at Duke. But he’s a good enough athlete to eventually compete for a starting job. Terrific shooting guard in basketball as well. Picked Duke over Mississippi.

CAMERON BERGERON, CB

High school and hometown: Westover, Albany Georgia

A three-star recruit, this athletic defensive back held offers from West Virginia, Pitt, Tennessee before picking Duke last August. Michigan has since offered as well. Could be next standout defensive back for Blue Devils.

JUSTIN PICKETT, OG

High school and hometown: Carmel, Indiana

Possesses tremendous size at 6-7 and 315 pounds so he could project as a tackle one day for Duke. Pickett also has offers from Minnesota and Iowa State.

DYLAN MERRELL, CB

High school and hometown: Alpharetta, Georgia

The Blue Devils continue a run of strong recruiting in the Atlanta area by nabbing Merrell, who had offers from Tennessee, Oklahoma and Indiana before picking Duke last May. Another solid defensive back prospect.

JORDAN MOORE, WR

High school and hometown: Loyola Blakefield, Towson, Maryland

A big target at 6-2 and 175 pounds, Moore should give the Blue Devils another much-needed playmaker to get the offense going. Projects as the type of player to rack up yards after the catch.

AARON HALL, DE

High school and hometown: Southern, Durham

Virginia and Syracuse have also offered Hall, who is one of two hometown players who have committed to the Blue Devils in this year’s camp. He’ll certainly need to fill out his 6-6, 220-pound frame but should develop well under defensive line coach Ben Albert.

ANTHONY FREEMAN, LB

High school and hometown: Northern, Durham

Joins Hall and hometown players in Duke’s class. Freeman had plenty of in-state interest as Appalachian State, Wake Forest and East Carolina also offered him. He’s a rangy, athletic linebacker.

PLACIDE DJUNGU-SUNGU, S

High school and hometown: Martin, Arlington, Texas

Another three-star recruit, Djungu-Sungu will join Duke’s defensive backfield where nearly all the players learn to play cornerback and safety. He’s a solid prospect at 6-0 and 170 pounds who also excels in track and field.

NICK MORRIS JR., LB

High school and hometown: Westlake, Austin, Texas

Rated 49th at his inside linebacker position and a 3-star recruit by 247sports.com, Morris has prototypical size at 6-3 and 225 pounds and drew recruiting interest from Oklahoma State.

TRENT BROADNAX, WR

High school and hometown: Benedictine Military, Savannah, Ga.

The 6-1, 190-pounder was a 3-star recruit and committed in April. He drew interest from Army and Air Force in addition to Cincinnati and will join a recruiting corps at Duke that includes Eli Pancol, Jake Bobo, Jarett Garner, Jalen Calhoun and Darrell Harding Jr.

JOSHUA PICKETT, CB

High school and hometown: Habersham Central, Mount Airy, Ga.

The 3-star recruit committed in February. The 6-0, 175-pounder will compete in a secondary with defensive backs such as Josh Blackwell and Leonard Johnson.

JAQUEZ MOORE, ATHLETE

High school and hometown: Suwannee, Live Oak, Fla.,

At 5-11 and 185 pounds, the 3-star recruit had committed to Georgia Southern before changing to Duke. Moore could be used at running back by the Blue Devils although there are options.

TRENT DAVIS, RB

High school and hometown: Etowah, Attalia, Ala.

A 3-star recruit, the 5-11, 175-pound Davis will be among those looking to replace the departed Deon Jackson and join Mataeo Durant in the backfield.

BRANDON JOHNSON, CB

High school and hometown: Newton-Conover, Newton NC

A 3-star recruit who committed to Duke in May, the 5-10, 170-pounder also had offers from Wake Forest, East Carolina, Northwestern and others. The speedy Johnson will join Pickett in competing for playing time in the secondary.

SAHMIR HAGANS, WR

High school and hometown: St. Joseph’s, Philadelphia

The 3-star recruit doesn’t have a lot of size (5-9, 168) but had recruiting interest from Miami, Syracuse, Arizona State in addition to some Ivy League schools. He could help Duke quickly as a receiver or kick returner.

TREY BROWN, LB

High school and hometown: Arcadia, Phoenix

The 3-star inside linebacker is another rangy type at 6-3 and 205 pounds who could be used as backup depth to Duke’s Rocky Shelton and Shaka Heyward, two returning starters inside.

MANDELA TOBIN, DE

High school and hometown: Westview, San Diego

The 6-4, 270-pound defensive lineman committed early this month, turning down Nebraska, and has the quickness and versatility that could earn him some early playing time.

Transfers

JA’MION FRANKLIN, DT

Former school: Notre Dame

Blue Devils will be hit hard by graduation along the defensive front, meaning Franklin will have a chance to step in and make a quick impact if, as expected, the NCAA allows transfers to play immediately. He would have three years of eligibility remaining.

KADE PARMELLY, OG

Former school: Abilene Christian

The 6-3, 308-pound Parmelly comes to Duke as a graduate transfer. He’ll add much-needed depth along the Blue Devils’ interior line.