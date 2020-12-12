Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
UNC at Miami football live updates

North CarolinaÕs Garrett Walston (84) collides with Western Carolina’s A.J. Rogers after a 13-yard pass reception from quarterback Sam Howell in the first quarter on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North CarolinaÕs Garrett Walston (84) collides with Western Carolina's A.J. Rogers after a 13-yard pass reception from quarterback Sam Howell in the first quarter on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

No. 20 North Carolina travels to No. 9 Miami for its regular season finale at 3:30 p.m. on ABC. The News & Observer’s C.L. Brown will provide live updates here throughout the day.

Williams TD: UNC 7, Miami 3

Javonte Williams scored a 1-yard touchdown that overturned a ruling that he was down short of the goal line. Carolina scored touchdowns on eight of its opening drives this season. Williams’ run was set up by a 51-yard reception by Dyami Brown on the Heels second play of scrimmage.

Borregales FG: Miami 3, UNC 0.

Miami’s Jose Borregales kicked a 47-yard field goal on the Hurricanes’ opening drive. UNC came up with a big third down stop thanks to Ray Vohasek and Tyrone Hopper to force the kick.

Injury update

UNC cornerback Obi Egbuna is out for the game with a lower body injury.

