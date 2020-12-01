Top-40 national recruit takes a closer in-person look at Clemson football

Martin, Tennessee 2022 QB Ty Simpson got a good look at the Clemson offense on Saturday. He was on hand with some family members to take in the Tigers’ win over Pitt. Because of the dead period that remains in place, Simpson could not have any contact with the Clemson staff. He was on his own to watch the game and roam around the campus. Simpson is one of the two 2022 quarterbacks with an offer from Clemson. He has liked what he’s heard from Tigers’ quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter to this point.

“It’s always really cool getting to talk to him. He’s such a great guy,” Simpson said. “Every time I FaceTime him, his kids and wife are on there and it’s always cool to talk to them. He’s so down to earth and we get along so well. They love that I’m a versatile player and that I can escape the pocket and throw on the run. I have a baseball background, so I can throw from any arm angle whether it be on the run or on RPO. They like that I’m a coach’s kid and they like my personality, so that’s always a plus.”

The fact he couldn’t see the coaches over the weekend was not a negative for Simpson. He’s had plenty of exposure to the staff and others from afar. He said he and the Tigers visit practically every week via Zoom.

“The other day I was on one with the president of Clemson,” Simpson said. “He said not many people get to do that, it’s only the guys that they really want. So it was cool to do that. I tell everyone that Clemson is like the Disney World of college football. Everyone wants to go there and it’s the happiest place on earth.”

Simpson has garnered around 35 offers to this point, so he will have his pick of the national litter when it comes time to make a decision. At this point, some schools are beginning to stand out to him.

“Tennessee, Alabama, Clemson, Auburn, Oklahoma, and Ole Miss are probably the top schools right now,” Simpson said. “I’m definitely going to think about everything after Christmas, just because a lot of people and coaches will leave programs. I want to do everything before my senior year, so around January, February, or March.”

And there’s no doubt the style of offense will be a major factor for Simpson in his decision. He’s a passer, but he’s also a very good runner. He likes an offense that will incorporate both aspects of his game.

“That’s exactly what I want to do,” Simpson said. “Ole Miss and people like that, they have changed the ways of college football. There’s no defense that wins championships anymore, it’s offense wins championships. I want an offense where I can sling it and have the players around me to march down the field in eight or less plays and score. And I’m looking for a small-town vibe with that football atmosphere. Whether it’s Tennessee, Alabama, Clemson or whoever, when it’s Saturday nothing else matters except football. I want a place where my family can come watch me and not have any trouble and just enjoy it all.”

Simpson comes from a football family. His father is the head coach at UT-Martin. He’s also a standout baseball player.

Notes:

▪ Clemson target 5-star OT Tristan Leigh of Fairfax, Virginia has set Jan. 2 for his commitment announcement. Leigh has been working with a short list of Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, LSU and Florida. He will do his announcement in conjunction with NBC Sports which is doing a special program for commitment announcements in place of the All-American Game which was canceled due to Covid. Leigh visited Clemson in 2019 for the Florida State game and was back for a junior day in January. He has said he and Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell have developed a close relationship.

“I like the culture there. They have a winning culture there. And also, Coach Caldwell, he’s a real dude,” Leigh said earlier this year.

Oklahoma also has been particularly strong with Leigh. He made an on-your-on-dime visit there in August. He had planned to do the same with Ohio State in October but had to cancel that visit.

▪ Greer 2022 wide receiver Jaleel Skinner did make it to Clemson Saturday for the Pitt game.