5 things we learned from Clemson’s win over Pitt

Dabo Swinney pointed out following Clemson’s 52-17 win over Pitt on Saturday that when you’ve had as much success as the Tigers have had in recent years, it’s hard to set new school records.

However, Clemson managed to break several against the Panthers in a dominant home finale.

Seniors Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, Cornell Powell and Amari Rodgers each had monster games, as Clemson won its 28th-consecutive home game. Clemson’s fourth-year seniors went 27-0 at home during their careers, becoming the first senior class in school history to go unbeaten at Death Valley.

Other notable accomplishments from Saturday include:

Joining the 2013 Florida State team as the only ACC teams to ever score 34 or more points in each of the first nine games of a season

Scoring 31 points in the first quarter, the most in a first quarter in school history

Passing for 300 yards in a fifth straight game for the first time in school history

Having a 400-yard passer in back-to-back games for the first time in school history

Here are five things we learned from Clemson’s win over the Panthers before Clemson travels to Virginia Tech for what is scheduled to be its final home game of the regular season:

Trevor Lawrence is making a Heisman push

The Georgia native went from the Heisman favorite to somewhat of an afterthought in the race after testing positive for COVID-19 in late October. However, Lawrence had an impressive outing against the Panthers, passing for 403 yards and two touchdowns. Lawrence is completing nearly 71 percent of his passes so far this season. He’s averaging 319 passing yards per game and has 19 touchdowns, with only two interceptions.

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott made it clear that in his opinion, Lawrence is the best player in college football. Clemson football’s official Twitter account was campaigning for Lawrence to win the Heisman during Saturday’s game.

“I personally believe he’s the best player, not just the best quarterback,” Elliott said. “I think he’s the best player in the country. I think he’s very deserving of being up there towards the top... He’s made me a better man and he’s actually made me look like a really, really good coach, because he’s made me right.”

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

Cornell Powell is playing at the same level as some all-time greats

Powell won’t go down as one of the best receivers in Clemson history because he has only recently emerged as an elite wideout. But over the past three weeks, Powell is playing as well as just about any Clemson receiver has ever played. Powell caught six passes for 176 yards and a touchdown against Pitt, recording his third straight 100-yard game. One of Powell’s six catches was a spectacular, one-handed 70-yard grab.

Powell is just the sixth Clemson receiver ever to have three consecutive 100-yard games. The North Carolina native had 161 yards in Clemson’s previous game against Notre Dame, giving him back-to-back 150+ yard games. Powell, DeAndre Hopkins and Sammy Watkins are the only three Clemson receivers to ever put up 150+ yard games back-to-back.

“I’m not surprised with what I’m doing,” Powell said. “I expect to dominate every game, and if you don’t have that mentality going into the game then you don’t need to be out there. I work hard Monday through Friday to get to Saturday, so it’s just good to see it finally pay off.”

Clemson can’t count on Derion Kendrick to be on the field

The Tigers’ top cornerback going into the season did not play against Pitt. Swinney said Kendrick did not play because of discipline.

“Sometimes people might say he’s in the doghouse. I like to say he’s in the love shack,” Swinney said. “Just a little team discipline with him. I love DK, actually, he’s one of my favorites. The Bible says the greatest form of discipline is love. So just put him in the love shack this weekend. Hopefully he’ll respond the right way.”

Kendrick has started five games this season but has also missed time due to discipline multiple times, with the latest instance being Saturday in a game where Clemson was also down its other starting cornerback — Sheridan Jones. We’re at the point now where it’s hard to trust Kendrick will be available each week.

Clemson has some young playmakers in the secondary

With Kendrick and Jones out, other defensive backs stepped up in a major way. The Tigers picked off Pitt QB Kenny Pickett four times on Saturday, including three times in the first quarter. Junior Mario Goodrich had two interceptions, while freshman Malcolm Greene and sophomore Andrew Booth also had picks. Pickett had only thrown four interceptions all year before Saturday.

“Guys stepped up. Mario took advantage of the opportunity, Booth continued to play well. Malcolm Greene is a young guy that’s been coming,” Swinney said. “We love our guys, man. ... We’ve got a bunch of guys in there and they’re all playing hard. Was really proud of how they competed today.”

Travis Etienne has improved his draft stock

Clemson’s star running back hasn’t put up huge numbers in the running game as he is averaging only 77 rushing yards per game, but he has likely improved his NFL draft stock by showcasing his ability as a receiver. Etienne caught three passes for 20 yards on Saturday and now has 511 receiving yards this season, which is a new Clemson record for a running back. He is Clemson’s second-leading receiver with 40 catches and entered Saturday’s game leading all FBS running backs in receiving yards. He has proven that he is a three-down back.

“He’s a Swiss Army Knife now,” Swinney said. “He’s gone from a one-pitch guy and now he’s Greg Maddux. He can do whatever you need. He’s complete. He’s a special, special player. And he can create so much stress. Great players are good with the ball and without the ball. And he’s a great player now without the ball. He’s just improved so, so much.”