View photos from UNC’s ACC football game against Notre Dame

North Carolina’s Emery Simmons (0) celebrates after scoring on a six-yard pass reception from quarterback Sam Howell in the first quarter against Notre Dame on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

Photos from the University of North Carolina Tar Heels ACC football game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Friday, Nov. 7, 2020 in Chapel Hill. Photos will be updated during and after the game.

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) has replaced his last name with ‘Peace” on the back of his game jersey as he warms up for the Tar Heels’ game against Notre Dame on Saturday, November 27, 2020 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Several players has done the same, choosing other messages for this particular game. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Notre Dame’s Tommy Tremble (24) warms up for their game against North Carolina on Saturday, November 27, 2020 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina’s Brian Anderson (68) has replaced the name on the back of his game jersey with a scripture verse on Saturday, November 27, 2020 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Several players have done the same, choosing other messages for this particular game. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina linebacker Eugene Asante (7) warms up for the Tar Heels’ game against Note Dame on Saturday, November 27, 2020 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina’s Emery Simmons (0) celebrates after scoring on a six-yard pass reception from quarterback Sam Howell in the first quarter against Notre Dame on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER