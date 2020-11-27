Jericole Hellems leads NC State basketball to easy win over North Florida

Kevin Keatts took Devon Daniels out of the starting lineup versus North Florida.

Jericole Hellems started in his place and picked up where Daniels left off on Wednesday. Hellems, the junior making the 17th start of his career, scored 17 points to lead the Wolfpack to a 86-51 win over North Florida on Friday.

Daniels scored a career-high 29 points against Charleston Southern in the opener, but was the first man off the bench against the Ospreys (0-2). Hellems picked up the scoring slack, giving Keatts another offensive option the rest of the season.

Hellems got plenty of help from freshman guard Cam Hayes, who scored 13 in just the second game of his Wolfpack career. The Greensboro Day product had a quiet four points in the first half, but went on a personal 7-0 run in the second half to push the N.C. State (2-0) lead to 24.

The Wolfpack defense continued to impress. After forcing 32 turnovers on Wednesday, N.C. State held North Florida scoreless for the first four minutes of the second half. That allowed the Wolfpack to build its lead to 18.

The Ospreys never led in the game, but did make it interesting a few times in the first half. Led by guard Carter Hendricksen, North Florida made enough buckets in the first half to keep it close, pulling to within three at the 11:55 mark. But Hellems and company wouldn’t let the Ospreys get any closer. The Wolfpack went on an 11-2 run to go back up double digits and finished the half strong, sparked thanks to a three from Hellems and an old-fashioned three-point play from senior forward D.J. Funderburk.

Thomas Allen and Hellems started the second half with consecutive buckets before N.C. State missed its next three from the floor. That’s when Hayes found his groove. He knocked down a wide open three, then scored on a pair of impressive step back jumpers from just inside the three-point line.

On Wednesday the Wolfpack had three players finish in double-digits. Keatts had four on Wednesday, led by Hellems, who connected on seven field goals. Hayes had 13, Funderburk finished with 11 and Manny Bates had 10 to go along with six blocks.

The Wolfpack defense locked in on Hendricksen in the second half, holding him scoreless on 0-for-6 shooting from the field.

N.C. State has outscored its two opponents 96-53 in the second half through two games.

AND ONE

State is 33-6 against non-conference opponents under Keatts.

LANE VIOLATION

North Florida had double-digit turnovers for the second straight game. The Ospreys had 21 on Wednesday and 19 versus the Wolfpack.

ICYMI

True freshman Nick Farrar missed his second straight game. Farrar didn’t dress out on Wednesday, but was in uniform and warmed up with the team. Farrar is expected to be available to play on Monday versus William & Mary.

MAKING SENSE OF THE NUMBERS

22-2: N.C. State’s record inside Reynolds since the start of the 1999-2000 season.

14-1: N.C. State’s all-time record against the Atlantic Sun conference.

6: Number of blocked shots by Wolfpack sophomore Manny Bates.

51: Number of turnovers N.C. State has forced in two games.