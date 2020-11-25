Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
View photos from UNC’s basketball game against College of Charleston

North Carolina coach Roy Williams watches player introductions prior to the Tar Heels’ game against the College of Charleston on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams watches player introductions prior to the Tar Heels’ game against the College of Charleston on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

The North Carolina Tar Heels warm up for their season opening game against College of Charleston on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina senior Andrew Platek (3) leads the Tar Heels into a nearly empty Smith Center for the Tar Heels’ game against College of Charleston on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

The North Carolina’s Leaky Black (1) goes up for a dunk during warm ups for the season opening game against College of Charleston on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (5) dunks over College of Charleston’s Lorenzo Edwards (21) during the first half on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
