View photos from UNC’s basketball game against College of Charleston

North Carolina coach Roy Williams watches player introductions prior to the Tar Heels’ game against the College of Charleston on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

Photos from the University of North Carolina Tar Heels season-opener basketball game against the College of Charleston Wednesday night, Nov. 25, 2020 in Chapel Hill. This gallery will be updated during the game.

The North Carolina Tar Heels warm up for their season opening game against College of Charleston on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina senior Andrew Platek (3) leads the Tar Heels into a nearly empty Smith Center for the Tar Heels’ game against College of Charleston on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

The North Carolina’s Leaky Black (1) goes up for a dunk during warm ups for the season opening game against College of Charleston on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com