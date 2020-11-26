Kevin Keatts shows off NC State’s depth in season opener

Life is easier for freshmen when you have veterans in front of them to show how it’s done.

With no exhibition to get everyone ready, Kevin Keatts went with the veterans in his starting lineup. N.C. Started seniors D.J. Funderburk, Devon Daniels and Braxton Beverly, with junior Thomas Allen and sophomore Manny Bates, who started more games than any returning player.

One of the first players off the bench was a junior, Jericole Hellems. That meant Keatts didn’t have to depend on his young guys right away. If Keatts can keep it that way early, he can bring the younger guys along slowly.

That formula worked Wednesday in a 95-61 win over Charleston Southern at Reynolds Coliseum. Thirteen different players saw action and 12 of them scored. Every single scholarship player on the roster got a bucket, and Keatts had 10 players log double-digit minutes.

That’s a luxury that’s been almost unheard of since Keatts took over the program. But with six freshmen and plenty of upperclassmen, he’s got some pieces to play with. With no time to prep before the opener, he decided it would be smart to let the veterans start things off and show the younger players how it’s done.

“I wanted them to see the game,” Keatts said about the freshmen, “and see how the game would flow, and I thought they did a good job once they settled in.”

First-year players (Allen, a transfer, and redshirt freshman Dereon Seabron) accounted for 29 points in the win. The star of the night was clearly Daniels, who scored a career-high 29 and pulled down 10 rebounds in 29 minutes.

N.C. State’s Braxton Beverly (10) laughs with Cam Hayes (3) during N.C. State’s game against Charleston Southern in the Wolfpack Invitational at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Daniels was the bright spot early, scoring the first five points of the game and finishing the first half with 20. He didn’t look like he needed the exhibition to get in midseason form. But the relief came early whenever Daniels needed a break and Keatts was able to go to his bench often, at times subbing in a fresh five all at once.

“I went into this game knowing I could have eight (different) starters,” Keatts said. “Right after shoot-around I decided I wanted to go with the veterans so the young guys would see how the game would flow.”

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

Keatts liked the way the team played, with Funderburk at the four (power forward position) and Bates at the five (center). But he admitted he doesn’t even know if that will be the lineup come Friday when they take on North Florida.

And that’s the beauty of having all the pieces Keatts has at his disposal.

“This year, this is the first year we’ve had a deep freshman class,” Daniels said. “And it brings a whole new perspective for us. These freshmen, they are hungry to help this team win, find their role. That just helps us compete every single day in practice.”

The Wolfpack got 34 points off the bench, 10-points above the average bench points under Keatts and 14 better than last season’s average. The first player off the bench for State was junior wing Hellems, who finished with eight points. Keatts credited Hellems with applying pressure to the Buccaneers point guard, which got the defense going. The Wolfpack forced 32 turnovers, part of that because of Keatts’ ability to shuffle fresh legs to play the passing lanes. N.C. State finished with 18 steals on defense, and a pair of freshmen (Hayes and Moore) each had four.

Hayes’ first career steal led to his first career basket, which happened to be a dunk that settled him in.

“A sigh of relief came when I got that first bucket,” Hayes said. “After that I was calm.”

N.C. State’s Cam Hayes (3) slams in two during N.C. State’s 95-61 victory over Charleston Southern in the Wolfpack Invitational at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Hayes was one of the rookies who could have easily started the opener, but the steady presence of the veterans was welcomed. Keatts said each veteran has taken a younger player under his wing and is bringing him along slowly.

With only five non-conference games this year before jumping into league play, taking his time with the young guys is a luxury Keatts doesn’t have. What he does have is a guy like Funderburk taking Jaylon Gibson under his wing, pulling him aside in practice to share advice. Keatts has Beverly mentoring Seabron and Daniels spreading wisdom to any young guy who will listen.

“Everybody is grabbing one of the young guys and being a mentor to them,” Keatts said. “Now those guys are understanding, they are trying to help these guys along. We are all one team now and any given night I can have a different starter, so I want (them) to work together to become a great team.”