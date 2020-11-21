ACC View photos from NC State’s football game against Liberty By Ethan Hyman November 21, 2020 07:18 PM ORDER REPRINT → N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren talks with linebacker Payton Wilson (11) before N.C. State’s game against Liberty at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com Photos from the N.C. State Wolfpack’s game against the Liberty Flames at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. This gallery will be updated. N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren talks with Payton Wilson (11) before N.C. State’s game against Liberty at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze watches as his team warms up before N.C. State’s game against Liberty at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com N.C. State running back Ricky Person Jr. (8) and teammates head to the field to warmup before N.C. State’s game against Liberty at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com Comments
