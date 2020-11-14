Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
View photos from North Carolina’s football game against Wake Forest

North Carolina’s Dyami Brown (2) pulls in a 54-yard pass from quarterback Sam Howell against the defense of Wake Forest’s Ja’Sir Taylor (6) in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Dyami Brown (2) pulls in a 54-yard pass from quarterback Sam Howell against the defense of Wake Forest's Ja'Sir Taylor (6) in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Photos from UNC’s game against Wake Forest at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., Satuday, Nov. 14, 2020.

North Carolina's Dazz Newsome (5) tries to dive into the end zone but was ruled out of bounds in the first quarter against Wake Forest at Kenan Stadium on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Chapel Hill, N.C.

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) warms up for the Tar Heels' game against Wake Forest at Kenan Stadium on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Chapel Hill, N.C.

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) warms up for the Tar Heels’ game against Wake Forest at Kenan Stadium on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
