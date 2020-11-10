NC State’s 2020-21 basketball schedule is out. Here are games you won’t want to miss

Last week, Kevin Keatts joked that he might not get the full basketball schedule until the day before the season starts.

The N.C. State coach doesn’t have to wait any longer. On Tuesday, the ACC schools released the full schedule and while N.C. State knew some of its schedule -- a trip to Michigan in the ACC-BIG 10 Challenge and the teams in the Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational -- now the entire puzzle has been pieced together.

The school will suspend basketball season ticket orders for the 2020-21 season and is preparing for different fan attendance scenarios, depending on if fans are allowed to attend games. This applies to both men’s and women’s basketball. The school will continue to review the capacity guidelines throughout the season.

The Wolfpack, who won’t play any exhibition games, will play five non-conference games before jumping into league play on Dec. 16 at Louisville.

NC State’s can’t-miss basketball game

N.C. State will take on rival North Carolina on Tuesday, Dec. 22 in Raleigh, an early showdown with the Tar Heels, three days before Christmas. The two teams usually don’t clash until after the New Year, but with this compacted schedule, the Wolfpack get an early shot at Roy Williams and UNC, a team that has dominated the rivalry since Williams returned to Chapel Hill.

Toughest stretch for NC State

The Wolfpack will start 2021 playing four of six games on the road. They start the New Year on the road at Clemson, host Miami and then travel to defending ACC champion Florida State. Road games at Virginia and North Carolina follow a home game with Georgia Tech.

Easiest stretch for NC State

Last week the N.C. State announced it will host the Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational at Reynolds Coliseum Nov. 25 and 27. The field will include Charleston Southern, Eastern Kentucky and North Florida.

NC State basketball’s non-conference test

A Dec. 9 trip to Ann Arbor for this year’s ACC-BIG 10 Challenge will serve as an early measuring stick for the Wolfpack. The Wolverines were 11-5 last season at home under first-year coach Juwan Howard.

NC State 2020-21 schedule

(all times TBD)

Nov. 25 Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational

Nov. 27 Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational

Nov. 30 William & Mary

Dec. 9 at Michigan

Dec. 12 Florida Atlantic

Dec. 16 at Louisville

Dec. 19 Campbell

Dec. 22 North Carolina

Dec. 29 or 30 Boston College

Jan. 5 or 6 Clemson

Jan. 9 Miami

Jan. 12 or 13 at Florida State

Jan. 16 Georgia Tech

Jan. 19 or 20 at Virginia

Jan. 23 at North Carolina

Jan. 26 or 27 Wake Forest

Jan. 31 Syracuse

Feb. 2 or 3 Virginia

Feb. 6 at Boston College

Feb. 9 or 10 Syracuse

Feb. 13 Duke

Feb. 16 or 17 at Pittsburgh

Feb. 20 at Wake Forest

Feb. 28 Pittsburgh

March 2 or 3 at Notre Dame

March 5 or 6 Virginia Tech

March 9-13 ACC Tournament, Washington, D.C.