Notre Dame rallies past No. 1 Clemson in a game that lived up to the hype

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) fends off Clemson Tigers safety Nolan Turner (24) on his way to a touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)
Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (23) fends off Clemson Tigers safety Nolan Turner (24) on his way to a touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP) Matt Cashore AP
South Bend, Indiana

Clemson was seconds away from a win in regulation and an overtime stop away from securing victory once again.

But the program that has seemed to always find a way to win close games, get the late stop or make the big play came up just short Saturday night at Notre Dame.

The fourth-ranked Irish rallied for a 47-40 victory over No. 1 Clemson Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium, keeping Clemson from earning its first ever win over an AP top 5 team on the road.

“That’s an instant classic, that’s for sure,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “That was an unbelievable college football game, and both teams just displayed incredible competitiveness, incredible hearts, incredible will to win. It was unbelievable to watch.”

The Irish scored in double-OT on a 3-yard run by Kyren Williams, before Clemson’s drive went backward. The Tigers were facing a fourth-and-24 in double OT, needing a first down to extend the game and a touchdown to win it. But D.J. Uiagalelei’s pass to Braden Galloway went for only 13 yards.

Galloway tried to lateral the ball to extend the play, but Notre Dame’s Nick McCloud eventually pounced on it to seal the game and the win.

“We had our chance to win the game. We had every opportunity to win the game in regulation and we didn’t get it done,” Swinney said.

Uiagalelei was 29-of-44 passing for 439 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. The freshman QB filled in for the second straight week after Trevor Lawrence’s positive COVID-19 test that came just days before the Tigers’ Oct. 31 game against Boston College. Lawrence, who was cleared from his quarantine period, traveled with the Tigers and was on the sideline Saturday.

Clemson will now enter its second open week before resuming with a Nov. 21 game at Florida State.

Notre Dame is a football member of the Atlantic Coast Conference for the 2020 season only as teams navigate the coronavirus pandemic. Most believe the Irish and Tigers will meet again for the conference crown Dec. 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Saturday’s game was played in front of a pandemic-reduced crowd of 11,011. At least a few thousand of them — most likely students — stormed the field afterward, jamming together and making it hard for both teams to get to their respective locker rooms.

Notre Dame fans storm field after win over Clemson

Next Clemson football game

Who: Tigers at FSU in Tallahassee

When: Nov. 21, time TBD

Clemson vs Notre Dame scoring summary, stats

First Quarter

ND—K.Williams 65 run (Doerer kick), 14:27.

ND—FG Doerer 24, 5:55.

CLE—Powell 53 pass from Uiagalelei (Potter kick), 4:11.

Second Quarter

ND—FG Doerer 27, 13:09.

CLE—FG Potter 25, 8:32.

ND—Owusu-Koramoah 23 fumble return (Doerer kick), 5:53.

ND—FG Doerer 45, 2:41.

CLE—FG Potter 45, 1:09.

Third Quarter

CLE—FG Potter 46, 12:15.

CLE—D.Allen 10 pass from Uiagalelei (Potter kick), 4:12.

Fourth Quarter

ND—FG Doerer 44, 11:37.

CLE—FG Potter 30, 9:42.

CLE—Etienne 3 run (Potter kick), 3:33.

ND—A.Davis 4 pass from Book (Doerer kick), :22.

First Overtime

CLE—Uiagalelei 1 run (Potter kick), :00.

ND—K.Williams 3 run (Doerer kick), :00.

Second Overtime

ND—K.Williams 3 run (Doerer kick), :00.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING—Clemson, Etienne 18-28, Mellusi 1-5, Uiagalelei 13-2, (Team) 1-(minus 1). Notre Dame, K.Williams 23-140, Book 14-61, Flemister 1-5, Tyree 2-(minus 4).

PASSING—Clemson, Uiagalelei 29-44-0-439. Notre Dame, Book 22-39-0-310.

RECEIVING—Clemson, Rodgers 8-134, Etienne 8-57, Powell 6-161, Galloway 3-46, D.Allen 2-19, Ngata 1-14, E.Williams 1-8. Notre Dame, McKinley 5-102, Mayer 5-67, A.Davis 4-78, Skowronek 4-33, Tremble 3-32, K.Williams 1-(minus 2).

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Notre Dame, Doerer 57.

Matt Connolly
Matt Connolly is the Clemson University sports beat writer and covers college athletics for The State newspaper and TheState.com. Connolly graduated from USC Upstate in Spartanburg in 2011 and previously worked for The (Spartanburg) Herald Journal covering University of South Carolina athletics. He has been with The State since 2015. Connolly received an APSE top 10 award for beat reporting for his coverage of Clemson in 2019. He has also received several SCPA awards, including top sports feature in 2019. Support my work with a digital subscription
