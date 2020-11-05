Clemson dropping two men’s sports

Clemson University athletics is cutting two sports.

The university announced on Thursday that it is cutting men’s track and field and men’s cross country.

The sports will finish out the 2020-21 academic year. This will be their final year of competition.

“I have made the difficult decision to discontinue sponsorship of the men’s track and field program effective June 2021. The program includes indoor and outdoor track and field and cross country,” AD Dan Radakovich said in a statement. “First and foremost, we understand the disappointment and heartbreak of our student-athletes that comes with this difficult news. Many of our student-athletes and coaches have worked their entire lives to compete and coach at the Division I level, and this is certainly an emotional day for them. We appreciate their hard work, effort and pride in representing Clemson University.”

Radakovich added that the decision was made for several reasons, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“While this decision comes during the significant financial challenges due to the ongoing pandemic, those challenges are just one of many factors that led to this decision,” Radakovich said. “We will continue to honor all student-athlete scholarships and provide them with support as they work towards earning their degrees.”

Clemson student-athletes impacted by the decision will continue to have access to sports medicine, academic support, career development, mental health services and strength and conditioning facilities while enrolled at Clemson, Radakovich announced. Clemson will also assist any student-athlete who chooses to transfer to another institution and fulfill all of the coaching contracts currently in place.