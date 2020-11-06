Can NC State upset Miami and D’Eriq King? Betting odds and how to watch Friday’s game

N.C. State defensive back Jakeen Harris said that Miami quarterback D’Eriq King reminds him of Kyler Murray, the starting QB for the Arizona Cardinals.

The thought of facing a Murray-like player at that position Friday should be enough to keep any defensive coordinator up at night. King, the transfer from Houston, has led the Hurricanes to a 5-1 overall record (4-1 in the ACC) and has put on a show whenever he’s touched the field this season.

“I think King has changed their team,” Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said. “He extends a lot of plays with his legs. Their coaches do a good job schematically. Offensively, they are super up-tempo, so you have to be ready for that.”

That starts with King, who is just as dangerous with his legs as he is with his arm. King is second on the team in rushing, with 301 yards on the ground. He’s also passed for 1,401 yards and 11 touchdowns with just four interceptions.

N.C. State’s last two opponents — Duke and UNC — featured quarterbacks who could keep plays alive outside the pocket. Chase Brice led the Blue Devils in rushing against the Wolfpack, finishing with 86 yards on designed runs or broken plays. Sam Howell wasn’t as much a threat to run the ball for the Tar Heels, but he made several throws outside the pocket for big gains.

King is a threat to do both, adding extra stress to any defense.

“We have to read our keys this game,” Harris said. “It puts a lot of pressure on us. We have to hold the edges and everyone has to do their assignment.”

Those assignments include keeping Harris in the pocket and making him uncomfortable. The Wolfpack rank fifth in the ACC in sacks with 19 through six games. Sophomore defensive end Savion Jackson has one of those 19 sacks and will be part of the crew assigned to keep King guessing Friday night.

“I feel like he’s not as accurate when he’s out and running,” Jackson said. “He’s a quick runner. We have to make sure we run to the ball, tackling all the way, wrapping up. Just working our technique. Me playing defensive end, not to rush past the ball and keep him in the pocket.”

In their two losses this season, one of the biggest issues has been poor tackling, Doeren said. He hopes the team was able to clean that up during the bye week. More importantly, N.C. State has to finish plays on defense.

“We call them dead plays, or making your layups,” Doeren said. “Just simple things you do in practice that need to show up on a consistent basis.”

Senior offensive tackle Tyrone Riley is the only player on the Wolfpack roster who has played against Miami. Riley was in for eight snaps against the Hurricanes in 2016, the last time the two teams met.

Under Dave Doeren, N.C. State has played five non-Saturday games. The team is 3-2 in those games.

There are seven players on the Wolfpack roster from the Miami-Dade County area.

Hurricanes’ head coach Manny Diaz is familiar with Raleigh. His first full-time job was with N.C. State in 2000. He spent six seasons with the Wolfpack.

Against UNC, Wolfpack wide out Emeka Emezie caught a touchdown pass from Ben Finley in the second quarter, the first touchdown pass of Finley’s career. In 2017, Emezie caught his first touchdown pass in 2017 from Ben’s older brother, Ryan.

During his tenure in Raleigh, Doeren is 14-19 in the month of November.