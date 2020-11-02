First look: Top story lines, betting odds for Clemson vs. Notre Dame game

Clemson held off Boston College for a 34-28 victory Saturday night at Memorial Stadium. Up next, the undefeated and top-ranked Tigers will travel to face a fellow unbeaten team in Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish are coming off a 31-13 win at Georgia Tech and will host a Clemson team playing without star QB Trevor Lawrence, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Here’s what you need to know about Notre Dame:

No. 1 Clemson (7-0) at No. 4 Notre Dame (6-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Notre Dame Stadium

TV: NBC

Line: Clemson by 6.5

Three story lines for Tigers vs. Irish





1. Clemson freshman QB D.J. Uiagalelei was impressive in his first career start last week against Boston College, but this will be a large jump in competition for the California native. Notre Dame is No. 6 nationally in total defense and No. 4 in scoring defense.

2. The Tigers need to figure out a way to get the running game going to take some pressure off Uiagalelei. Clemson’s running backs averaged only 3.7 yards per carry against Boston College, forcing Uiagalelei to attempt 41 passes.

3. Clemson needs to get healthy. Defensive tackle Tyler Davis, linebackers Mike Jones Jr. and James Skalski, and receiver Frank Ladson Jr. were all out against BC. Skalski has already been ruled out for Saturday’s game, while the other three are considered to be “day-to-day,” according to Dabo Swinney. Xavier Thomas will also be out for the first half on Saturday after being ejected for targeting in the second half against Boston College.

Notre Dame football players to watch

1. Senior quarterback Ian Book is more of a game manager, but he has made good decisions with the football, only throwing one interception so far this year. And he’s a rushing threat as well. Book has seven passing touchdowns and five rushing scores in 2020.

2. Sophomore Kyren Williams isn’t Travis Etienne, but he is a really good running back. Williams is averaging 100 rushing yards per game, which is good for fourth in the ACC. He has seven rushing touchdowns through six games.

3. Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who was named preseason All-ACC, has six tackles for loss, a forced fumble and an interception so far this season.

Clemson vs Notre Dame, ACC betting odds for this week’s football games

According to point spreads posted by VegasInsider.com ... all games Saturday unless otherwise noted.

Miami (-9) at NC State, 7:30 p.m. Friday, (ESPN)

North Carolina (-9) at Duke, Noon, (ESPN2)

Liberty at Virginia Tech (-16), Noon, (ACC Network)

Boston College (-13.5) at Syracuse, 2 p.m., (RSN)

Pitt at Florida State (pick ‘em), 4 p.m. (ACC Network)

Clemson (-6.5) at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., (NBC)

Louisville at Virginia (-2.5), 8 p.m., (ACC Network)