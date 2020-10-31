Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence to miss Notre Dame game, Dabo Swinney says

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) warms up before an NCAA College football game against Syracuse in Clemson, S.C., on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Ken Ruinard/Pool Photo via AP) AP

Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence will be out for next week’s game at Notre Dame, Dabo Swinney announced following Saturday’s win over Boston College.

Swinney said that Lawrence will not be cleared from a COVID-19 protocol standpoint. Lawrence tested positive for the coronavirus in Wednesday’s round of testing.

D.J. Uiagalelei will start next week for the second-straight game.

“Trevor will not be able to play. I want to go ahead and get that out there,” Swinney said. “He’s doing great. He Zoomed with the team last night. I talked to him this morning. He feels like he can play today. He’s doing well, but obviously there’s protocol.”

Lawrence will have completed his 10-day isolation by next week, but ACC rules require players to then undergo a cardiac evaluation, before a phased return. For Clemson athletes, it’s typically a minimum of two-to-three days for the phased return, which is why Lawrence will be unavailable.

Swinney indicated that Lawrence could still travel with the team next week but will be unable to play.

“He’s not allowed to do that simply because of the protocol that’s in place. It’s in place to make sure that he can return and play safely,” Swinney said. “You have 10 days and then you have the cardiac part. So he won’t be able to get through that in time to play next week. Hopefully everything will go well and he’ll be ready to get back in practice after the Notre Dame game, be ready to get back at it versus Florida State. Hate that for him. Hopefully he’ll be able to travel with us still and help those guys on the sideline, but definitely will not be able to play in the game.”

Lawrence, watching Saturday’s win over Boston College while isolated from the team, congratulated the team and DJUiagalelei via social media: “LETS GO!!! So happy for this team. Great win. Miss being there more than anything. @DJUiagalelei did your thing proud of you.”

Uiagalelei on Saturday displayed poise and accuracy that are rare for a first-year player.

The California native was 30-of-41 passing for 342 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a 30-yard touchdown run.

Next Clemson football game

Who: Clemson at Notre Dame

When: 7:30 pm Saturday, Nov. 7

Where: Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana

TV: NBC

Clemson vs Boston College scoring summary, stats

First Quarter

BC—Flowers 11 pass from Jurkovec (Boumerhi kick), 13:08.

CLE—Etienne 35 pass from Uiagalelei (Potter kick), 10:54.

BC—D.Bailey 2 run (Boumerhi kick), 8:41.

Second Quarter

BC—Bra.Sebastian 97 fumble return (Boumerhi kick), 12:14.

CLE—FG Potter 33, 8:44.

BC—Lewis 18 pass from Jurkovec (Boumerhi kick), 1:02.

CLE—FG Potter 50, :07.

Third Quarter

CLE—Uiagalelei 30 run (Potter kick), 11:38.

CLE—Rodgers 8 pass from Uiagalelei (run failed), 6:16.

Fourth Quarter

CLE—Etienne 17 run (kick failed), 11:34.

CLE—safety, 1:18.

First downs: Clemson 26-21

Clemson 26-21 Rush yards: Clemson 106-67

Clemson 106-67 Pass yards: Clemson 342-208

Clemson 342-208 Time of possession: Clemson 30:50 to 29:10

RUSHING—Boston College, Levy 10-40, D.Bailey 14-32, Flowers 1-4, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Jurkovec 8-(minus 8). Clemson, Etienne 20-84, Uiagalelei 6-25, Dixon 3-0, (Team) 2-(minus 3).

PASSING—Boston College, Grosel 1-1-0-4, Jurkovec 12-24-0-204. Clemson, Uiagalelei 30-41-0-342, (Team) 0-2-0-0.

RECEIVING—Boston College, Lewis 5-66, Flowers 3-63, Long 3-23, Gill 1-48, J.Galloway 1-8. Clemson, Powell 11-105, Etienne 7-140, Rodgers 7-66, E.Williams 2-24, Br.Spector 2-1, D.Allen 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.