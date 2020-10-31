UNC at Virginia football gameday guide: How to watch, betting line, game notes

North Carolina kicker Grayson Atkins still maintains the backing of head coach Mack Brown despite getting off to an inauspicious start this season. Atkins has made just 4 of 8 field goal attempts, which leaves the Tar Heels ranking next to last in the ACC. Only Georgia Tech, which is 1-for-5, has been worse.

Most notably, Atkins missed a 44-yarder during the second half of their rally at Florida State, which proved to be the margin of defeat in a 31-28 loss. His miss of a 22-yarder against N.C. State might indicate a lack of confidence. Atkins rebounded to make kicks from 40 and 34 yards against the Wolfpack.

“The 34 yarder we actually kicked that just to have him continue to gain confidence because we’re gonna need his kicks as we go through,” Brown told reporters on a video call. “He’s got such a strong leg and gets it up so high that we’ve got to get him on track.”

Atkins, a graduate transfer from Furman, was named first team All-America last season by the Associated Press and AFCA Football Championship Subdivision coaches. Brown likes to point out, as a sophomore in 2018, he missed his first two kicks before making 11 consecutive to close the season. Brown is banking on that version of Atkins for the Heels.

How to watch UNC football vs Virginia

The game kicks off at 8 p.m. and is televised on the ACC Network.

Betting odds: UNC touchdown favorites

North Carolina is favored by 7 points. The over/under is 61.5.

Game notes: Heels’ more successful in red zone

* Red Zone Part I: Brown said scoring touchdowns within the 20-yard-line was a problem last year, but was pleased with how the Heels have done thus far. Carolina scored five touchdowns in seven red zone trips against N.C. State and overall has converted 16 touchdowns on 22 trips for the season.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

* UNC quarterback Sam Howell provided a highlight usually reserved for the offensive line when he recorded a pancake block against N.C. State. Brown, however, doesn’t want that to become a regular thing, “we’ve got plenty of blockers, we don’t need Sam blocking on ISOs (isolation runs).”

* The Heels’ lone loss of the season also came during an 8 p.m., start on the road. Not only did Brown tweak their travel arrangements to leave for Charlottesville later, the staff texted players during the week at 6 p.m. (stadium arrival), 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. (halftime), and 11:15 p.m. (fourth quarter), to mark the times of what will happen on Saturday.

* The kicking game isn’t all negative for the Heels. Jonathan Kim has booted 31 of his 33 total kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks.

* Red Zone Part II: UNC’s secondary has allowed just three touchdowns passing in the red zone this season, which is tied with Clemson and Syracuse for the second fewest in the conference. Notre Dame leads the league with just one.

* Carolina and Virginia -- labeled the South’s Oldest Rivalry -- will meet for the 125th time in a series that began in 1892. (That’s not be confused with Georgia and Auburn, which is the Deep South’s Oldest Rivlary.)

* The official record in this series depends on which school you favor. No doubting that UNC leads, but Carolina has the all-time record at 64-56-4, UVA has it as 63-57-4. Both schools count the 1956 game as a win. The Heels won on the field, but later forfeited due to using an ineligible player.