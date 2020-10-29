Who’s the backup QB with Trevor Lawrence out at Clemson with COVID-19?

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) throws the ball during the second quarter of their game against The Citadel Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. The Greenville News/Pool

With star Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence sidelined for at least this weekend’s game against Boston College due to COVID-19, one of the first questions on national minds was clear: Without Lawrence, who will start at quarterback on Saturday?

Lawrence’s main backup is true freshman DJ Uiagalelei, who beat out redshirt freshman Taisun Phommachanh for the job. Two weeks ago against Georgia Tech, Uiagalelei missed the game with soreness, while Phommachanh broke a bone in his left hand during the game. That left freshman walk-on Hunter Helms as the Tigers’ No. 2 man under center.

About DJ Uiagalelei

Uiagalelei missed the Georgia Tech game, but he returned the next week against Syracuse and has played in every game except that GT contest.

A five-star recruit ranked 10th overall in his class by the 247Sports Composite ratings, Uiagalelei has completed 12-of-19 attempts for 102 yards, while also rushing eight times for 32 yards and two touchdowns.

Uiagalelei’s last name is pronounced “oo-ee-AHN-gah-leh-lay.”

About Taisun Phommachanh

Phommachanh was a four-star recruit in the class of 2019, ranked as the fourth-best dual threat quarterback in the nation. As a true freshman, he appeared in three games and preserved his redshirt. This season, he’s played in four games and completed five passes on 17 attempts for 17 yards this season, while also rushing seven times for 25 yards.

Phommachanh’s name is pronounced “Tyson poo-mah-chun.”

About Hunter Helms

Helms has played against Georgia Tech and The Citadel, completing seven of nine attempts for 75 yards and two touchdowns. A three-star prospect, he had scholarship offers to South Florida, Troy, Liberty and Charleston Southern, among others, but the Columbia native chose to walk on at Clemson.

Impact for Notre Dame game

Lawrence’s COVID-19 case could have an impact beyond this week — the Tigers are set to play No. 4 Notre Dame on Nov. 7 in one of the biggest matchups on the college football calendar.

Under ACC protocols adopted in August, any student-athlete who tests positive for COVID-19 has to isolate for at least 10 days from the “onset of symptoms/positive test” and at least one day since recovering from any symptoms, such as a fever or cough.

With the Notre Dame game nine days away, Lawrence would seem to be in jeopardy of missing that game as well, even should he quickly recover. According to multiple reports, however, the school has said should he suffer no complications over the next week, he should be available to play vs. Notre Dame.

In a statement confirming Lawrence’s positive test, Swinney did not indicate when exactly Lawrence tested positive or how long he has been in isolation.