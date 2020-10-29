Five burning questions for Clemson against Boston College — and a score prediction

No. 1 Clemson has just two home games remaining on its 2020 schedule. The first of those will take place Saturday when the Tigers (6-0) host Boston College (4-2).

The Eagles are off to a solid start under first-year head coach Jeff Hafley, already earning three conference wins after finishing with four all of last year. This week’s noon game will be televised by ABC. Here are our top five questions heading into the game:

1. Will Clemson have another special teams mistake?

The Tigers have had at least one kick blocked in two of their past three games — Miami blocked three field goals against Clemson on Oct. 10 and Syracuse blocked a punt last week. The Tigers won both games comfortably but also let both teams hang around for longer than expected.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney vowed that Clemson will get any sloppy play cleaned up. The Tigers certainly need to before traveling to Notre Dame next week.

2. How many starters will Clemson be missing?

Swinney has already announced that starting linebacker and defensive leader James Skalski will be out for “a few weeks.” The Tigers also have several other players who are “day to day,” according to Swinney. That list includes starting defensive tackle Tyler Davis, starting linebacker Mike Jones Jr. and starting cornerback Derion Kendrick. There could also be some surprises, as there were last week when just before kickoff it was announced that Skalski and Davis were unavailable.

Boston College has an offense that is averaging nearly 280 passing yards per game. Should the Tigers be down multiple defensive starters, Clemson will need its backups to step up and play well to ensure there isn’t a surprisingly close game.

3. How improved is Boston College under Jeff Hafley?

The former Ohio State defensive coordinator has the Eagles playing with confidence in his first season. BC already has ACC wins over Duke, Pitt and Georgia Tech and nearly upset a top 20 North Carolina team earlier this month. Clemson will obviously be the toughest test yet for the Eagles, but Hafley is familiar with the Tigers after preparing his Ohio State defense to face Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and company in the Fiesta Bowl last year.

Boston College isn’t as talented as Ohio State, but Clemson coaches and players said there are plenty of similarities between Boston College’s defense and the one the Tigers faced in Arizona last season.

4. Can Clemson get its running game going?

The Tigers are currently averaging about 177 rushing yards per game, which is about 64 yards less than they averaged last year. Clemson has four new starters on its offensive line. While the coaching staff has been pleased with the play of the line overall, there haven’t been a lot of big holes created for the running backs. Travis Etienne doesn’t need much space to break off a long run. Despite some incredible plays, he is averaging 6.3 yards per carry this season. He averaged 7.8 yards per carry in 2019.

5. Can an outside receiver emerge to complement Amari Rodgers?

Clemson’s second-leading receiver (in terms of receptions and yards this season) is Etienne. While that speaks to Etienne’s growth as a pass catcher, it also shows that after Amari Rodgers, there has been a big drop-off in production at wideout. Frank Ladson and Joseph Ngata were breakout candidates for 2020, but Ngata hasn’t been able to stay healthy and Ladson has struggled with drops. Senior Cornell Powell was another breakout candidate and has been better as of late. Freshman receiver E.J. Williams is also coming along.

The Tigers need someone to step up the second half of the season to give Trevor Lawrence another weapon. Rodgers has 33 catches for 520 yards and five touchdowns. Clemson’s next closest receiver is Ladson with 17 catches for 272 yards and three scores.

Clemson-Boston College prediction

Clemson will want to make a statement against the Eagles after Swinney felt like he got too many “negative questions” following last week’s victory over Syracuse. The Tigers also want to be playing their best heading into next week’s top 10 showdown at Notre Dame. Clemson’s injuries and Boston College’s improved passing attack should allow the Eagles to score some, but the Tigers should still win comfortably.

Pick: Clemson 48, Boston College 20

Clemson football 2020 schedule, game scores

Sept. 12: Clemson 37, Wake Forest 13

Sept. 19: Clemson 49, The Citadel 0

Oct. 3: Clemson 41, Virginia 23

Oct. 10: Clemson 42, Miami 17

Oct. 17: Clemson 73, Georgia Tech 6

Oct. 24: Clemson 47, Syracuse 21

Oct. 31: vs. Boston College, noon, ABC

Nov. 7: at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Nov. 14: Open

Nov. 21: at Florida State

Nov. 28: vs. Pitt

Dec. 5: at Virginia Tech