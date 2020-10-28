NC State football announces home-and-home series against South Carolina

On Tuesday, the N.C. State football program announced a future home-and-home series with South Carolina with the first game to be played in 2030. The Wolfpack will travel to Columbia in 10 years and the Gamecocks will visit Raleigh the following year.

N.C. State last faced South Carolina in 2017 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte as part of the 2017 Belk College Kickoff Game. The Gamecocks won that contest 35-28. The two schools played a home-and-home series in 2008 and 2009, with South Carolina winning both. In 2008, Russell Wilson’s first start for the Wolfpack, the Gamecocks won 34-0. The next season in Raleigh South Carolina edged N.C. State 7-3.

The Gamecocks lead the all-time series 28-26-4.

The Wolfpack last played an SEC opponent in 2018 in the Taxslayer GatorBowl, falling to Texas A&M, 52-13. N.C. State’s last win over an SEC opponent was Vanderbilt, 41-17, in the Independence Bowl.

In July, N.C. State announced a home-and-home series with Florida in 2026 and 2032.

The Wolfpack were originally scheduled to host Mississippi State this season before the ACC proposal for 10 league games and one out of conference game.