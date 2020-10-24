Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
Total burn! See Sam Howell, UNC football’s savage comebacks to NC State’s hype video

So Friday afternoon, the N.C. State official football twitter page dropped an impressive 2-minute pregame hype video before the Wolfpack played North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Saturday.

The central theme, which at one point flashed across the screen? “It’s never been about them. It’s about us.”

And just before the clip ended, a man’s voice is heard asking the question, “What’s a ram to a wolf?”

That, of course, is in reference to the two schools’ mascots.

Next, one word flashed on the screen to answer that spoken question:

“Prey.”

That video was seen more than 50,000 times before the game kicked off Saturday at noon, and apparently, more than a few Tar Heels were watching.

North Carolina whipped N.C. State 48-21 Saturday, one year after beating the Wolfpack 41-10. And it didn’t take too long after the game for the trolling to begin. North Carolina had four takeaways and rolled up nearly 600 yards of total offense.

In his postgame news conference, UNC quarterback Sam Howell directly addressed the “Prey” video.

“We don’t really care about them,” he said. “That’s more for them, to give them some false confidence before the game....We know what a ram is to a wolf. I think we saw that out there today. It could’ve been a lot worse than it was.”

Read Next

And Howell wasn’t alone.

Perhaps the best response came from the official UNC twitter, which answered the question “What is a ram to a wolf” in a comeback clip.

