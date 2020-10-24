Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
ACC

NC State vs UNC football live updates: Finley gets offense going, but can’t finish, neither can Tar Heels

North Carolina coach Mack Brown talks with N.C. State coach Dave Doeren prior to their game at Kenan Stadium on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Mack Brown talks with N.C. State coach Dave Doeren prior to their game at Kenan Stadium on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
CHAPEL HILL

UNC 14, NC State 0: Neither team can finish the drive

Ben Finley entered the game for N.C. State and the team immediately moved down the field. Finley’s pass to Dylan Parham in the endzone was interception by Don Chapman. UNC drove into the the red zone, but Grayson Atkins missed a 22-yard field goal attempt.

UNC 14, NC State 0: Too much Williams

Sam Howell got the touchdown, but it was a lot of Javonte Williams that set up the Tar Heels. Williams had 23 yards on back-to-back runs, setting up UNC at the 10. Howell scored the next play. Howell had 24 yards rushing on the drive on three carries.

UNC 7, NC State 0: Tar Heels up seven after one quarter

The Tar Heels finished the first quarter with 126 yards and ran 13 more plays than N.C. State. State stopped UNC’s second drive after a sack of Sam Howell on a third and long by Terrell Dawkins.

UNC 7, NC State 0: Tar Heels score on opening drive

One word to describe North Carolina’s opening drive: Surgical. Sam Howell and the UNC offense picked a part the Wolfpack defense, going on a 10-play drive, covering 75 yards. Michael Carter scored from 16-yards out. Howell was a perfect 5 for 5 on the drive for 53 yards.

NC State receives opening kick

The Wolfpack received the opening kickoff and is on offense. Bailey Hockman is the starting quarterback for NC State.

UNC football schedule / results

Week 1 — UNC 31, Syracuse 6

Week 2 — UNC 26, Boston College 22

Week 3 — UNC 56, Virginia Tech 45

Week 4 — Florida State 31, UNC 28

TODAY — N.C. State at UNC, Noon

Oct. 31 — UNC at Virginia, 8 p.m.

Nov. 7 — UNC at Duke, TBD

Nov. 14 — Wake Forest at UNC, TBD

Nov. 27 — Notre Dame at UNC, TBD

Dec. 5 — UNC at Miami, TBD

Dec. 11 — Western Carolina at UNC, 7 p.m.

N.C. State schedule / results

Game 1 — N.C. State 45, Wake Forest 42

Game 2 — Virginia Tech 45, N.C. State 24

Game 3 — Pittsburgh 30, N.C. State 29

Game 4 — N.C. State 38, Virginia 21

Oct. 17 — N.C. State 31, Duke 20

TODAY — N.C. State at UNC, Noon

Nov. 6 — Miami at N.C. State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Nov 14 — Florida State at N.C. State, TBD

Nov. 21 — Liberty at N.C. State, TBD

Nov. 28 — N.C. State at Syracuse, TBD

Dec. 5 — Georgia Tech at N.C. State, TBD

How to watch UNC football vs NC State

The game kicks off at noon and is televised on ESPN.



