UNC vs NC State football gameday guide: How to watch, betting line, game notes

It has to be more than just the bone, right?

N.C. State’s ‘Takeaway Bone’ made its debut at Virginia two weeks ago and the Wolfpack has forced seven turnovers the last two games.

Last season taking the ball away from opponents was not a strong suite. The N.C. State defense recovered only four fumbles in 2019 and picked off four passes.

Why the increase in forced turnovers this season? The prop on the sideline helps, but it’s much more than that according to head coach Dave Doeren.

“Two games ago it was the line of scrimmage tipping the football twice,” Doeren explained. “We said tips are picks (interceptions).”

How to watch UNC football vs NC State

The game kicks off at noon and is televised on ESPN.

Betting odds: UNC big favorites

North Carolina is favored by 14.5 points. The over/under is 60.5.

Wolfpack notes

The last time the Wolfpack played at Kenan Stadium and UNC was ranked (2008), N.C. State won 41-0.

Dave Doeren is 4-3 versus the Tar Heels and is a perfect 3-0 in Kenan Stadium.

N.C. State junior linebacker Vi Jones has blocked a punt in each of the last two games. The last time a Wolfpack player blocked two punts in the same season was 2010.

N.C. State tight end Cary Angeline has five touchdowns this season. He led the team with five a year ago, and his five this season ranked fifth in the NCAA.

The road team has won six of the last seven meetings.

Tar Heels notes

Mack Brown is 6-7 all-time against N.C. State, including a 6-5 mark as the coach of the Tar Heels.

Both starting quarterbacks have ties to Florida State. Wolfpack QB Bailey Hockman transferred to N.C. State from FSU. Tar Heels’ quarterback Sam Howell verbally committed to the Seminoles before decommitting and switching to North Carolina.

There will be a lot of brotherly love on the field Saturday. UNC has a pair of brothers contributing on the field this season. On offense, wide receivers Khafre and Dyami Brown have combined for 303 receiving yards and four touchdowns. The Tar Heels’ defense has starters Tomon and Tomari Fox. N.C. State has wide receiver Thayer Thomas, who has started in 15 games, and his younger brother Drake, a starting linebacker who is second on the team in tackles.

There are only two players in all of the Football Bowl Subdivision with at least 400 yards rushing and 200 yards receiving: Clemson’s Travis Etienne and North Carolina’s Javonte Williams. The Tar Heels’ running back has 402 rushing yards and 200 receiving yards.

UNC coach Mack Brown has been pushing his defense coordinators to work more young players into the rotation -- especially on the defensive line. Look for freshmen Kaimon Rucker, Myles Murphy and Kevin Hester to see more snaps against N.C. State.

The Heels did not record a dropped pass in their first two games, but have totaled six in the last two including four at Florida State.

For all the talk about opposing defenses taking away Carolina’s deep passes, seven of Sam Howell’s nine touchdown throws this season are from 24 yards or more.

More Howell: The sophomore quarterback hasn’t thrown a fourth-quarter interception his entire career in 117 attempts. Howell has 14 touchdowns, a 65.8 completion percentage and 1,197 yards in the fourth quarter.