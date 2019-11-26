Clemson expecting Gamecocks’ d-line to lead charge in trying to stop Tigers’ offense

South Carolina has had, without a doubt, a disappointing 2019 season.

The Gamecocks enter Saturday’s season finale against No. 3 Clemson with a 4-7 record and with no shot at reaching a bowl game.

But USC’s struggles have been more on the offensive side of the ball than the defensive side this season, and Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott sees a Gamecocks defensive unit that can create issues when he watches film of South Carolina.

“The biggest thing that stands out watching South Carolina’s defense is their front. They’ve played well all year long,” Scott said. “Physical guys and they move very well. Javon Kinlaw has had an outstanding year for them and is definitely a guy that you need to know where he is at all times.”

Kinlaw, Aaron Sterling and D.J. Wonnum in particular have played well for the Gamecocks up front.

The trio has combined for 25.5 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks through 11 games.

“Their defensive front is very talented and they’ve created issues for most everybody that they’ve played this year. They’re more physical and I think they play harder than they have in the past,” Scott said. “Kinlaw has been a problem for everybody all year long. He requires a lot of double teams, which gives other guys some one-on-one matchups.”

South Carolina also has a secondary with some playmakers.

The Gamecocks are in the top 20 nationally in interceptions with 12, led by Israel Mukuamu, who has four. Mukuamu had three interceptions earlier this season at Georgia as USC pulled off the upset against the then-No. 3 Bulldogs.

“I think their secondary is very active. Israel Mukuamu is a long corner that can create issues for you if you don’t use a good release technique,” Scott said. “Playing down there is always a good environment. I know our guys will be excited about the challenge this Saturday at noon.”

While South Carolina’s defense has kept the team in most games — despite having an offense that ranks No. 99 nationally in scoring — this will be arguably the toughest test the Gamecocks have faced all season.

Alabama, USC’s opponent in Week 3, is slightly ahead of the Tigers in scoring offense, but Clemson has been as hot as any team in the country the second half of the year.

The Tigers have scored at least 45 points in six consecutive games, which is a school record. And Clemson had last week off to self-scout and search for ways to continue improving.

“Number one, we are playing well. Our efficiency in a lot of areas has improved from the last open week and self-scout that we did,” Scott said. “The biggest thing is just after 11 games, you start to have tendencies with formations, with motions in certain situations, in certain third downs. It’s really kind of studying what they are looking at when they are studying us on third down.”