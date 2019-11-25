Tigers have the attention of versatile athlete out of Georgia

Homerville, Georgia 2021 athlete Tyler Morehead (5-foot-11, 175 pounds) is projected as one of the top players in Georgia in his class as a running back and safety. Clemson and South Carolina are showing interest and he’s visited both this season. His offers include N.C. State, West Virginia, Florida State, Kentucky, Tennessee and Cincinnati. He was at Clemson for the Wake Forest and plans to do more recruiting with the Tigers down the road.

“It was a great visit, definitely a place I’ll be taking an official to,” Morehead said. “I got to go into the locker room and hear coach Swinney’s pregame speech. Then I got to go up on the hill by the rock and watch them run down. That was pretty cool. After the game I went into the locker room. I talked to coach Mickey Conn and coach Venables. They were like, keep doing good and they like how I play.”

The visit and the conversations with the coaches left Morehead feeling good about an offer from the Tigers.

“I think I’m close enough to where I’m going to get it soon,” Morehead said. “That was my first visit and I feel good about Clemson. If they offer, they are going to be in my top five for sure.”

Morehead, who visited USC in October, said he’s not heard from the Gamecocks since the visit. He’s also visited Florida State, Florida and Tennessee and he’s going to Georgia this Saturday.